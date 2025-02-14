Posted in: Games, Indie Games, Video Games | Tagged:

Full List Of Winners From The 28th Annual D.I.C.E. Awards

Last night, the 28th Annual D.I.C.E. Awards took place in Las Vegas, and we have the complete set of winners from that event

Last night, the D.I.C.E. Awards took place at the Aria Resort & Casino in Las Vegas, and we have the complete set of winners for you here. The evening saw two presentations for honorary awards, the first going to Don James, who used to work for Nintendo of America, as he received the Lifetime Achievement Award for all the work he did for the company and the Starlight Children's Foundation. The second went to Ted Price, president and founder of Insomniac Games, as he received the Hall of Fame award for his contributions to game development and advocating for video game creators' First Amendment rights. The rest of the evening was dedicated to the awards, which saw Artro Bot come out on top for Game of the Year. We have the full rundown of winners for you below.

28th Annual D.I.C.E. Awards Winners

Outstanding Achievement in Animation: Astro Bot

Astro Bot Outstanding Achievement in Art Direction: Black Myth: Wukong

Black Myth: Wukong Outstanding Achievement in Character: Indiana Jones and the Great Circle – Dr. Henry "Indiana" Jones

Indiana Jones and the Great Circle – Dr. Henry "Indiana" Jones Outstanding Achievement in Original Music Composition: Helldivers 2

Helldivers 2 Outstanding Achievement in Audio Design: Helldivers 2

Helldivers 2 Outstanding Achievement in Story: Indiana Jones and the Great Circle

Indiana Jones and the Great Circle Outstanding Technical Achievement: Astro Bot

Astro Bot Action Game of the Year: Helldivers 2

Helldivers 2 Adventure Game of the Year: Indiana Jones and the Great Circle

Indiana Jones and the Great Circle Family Game of the Year: Astro Bot

Astro Bot Fighting Game of the Year: Tekken 8

Tekken 8 Racing Game of the Year: F1 24

F1 24 Role-Playing Game of the Year: Metaphor: Refantazio

Metaphor: Refantazio Sports Game of the Year: MLB The Show 24

MLB The Show 24 Strategy/Simulation Game of the Year: Balatro

Balatro Online Game of the Year: Helldivers 2

Helldivers 2 Immersive Reality Technical Achievement: Starship Home

Starship Home Immersive Reality Game of the Year: Batman: Arkham Shadow

Batman: Arkham Shadow Outstanding Achievement for an Independent Game: Balatro

Balatro Mobile Game of the Year: Balatro

Balatro Outstanding Achievement in Game Design: Astro Bot

Astro Bot Outstanding Achievement in Game Direction: Animal Well

Animal Well Game of the Year: Astro Bot

