Full Pokémon GO: New Snap Event Raid Rotation

The New Pokémon Snap Celebration Event is now live in Pokémon GO. The event has introduced a new raid rotation, so let's take a look at what Niantic has brought to the table.

The full raid rotation for the New Pokémon Snap Celebration Event in Pokémon GO includes:

Tier One

Bulbasaur – Shiny available, standard rate

Ducklett

Espurr

Shinx – Shiny available, boosted rate

Trapinch – Shiny available, standard rate

The Tier One raid rotation continues to be pretty dead, with the only real incentive being Pokémon with boosted Shiny rates like Shinx… but the thing is, Shinx is a constant for this tier. Shinx, Timburr, and Klink have been the raid targets for a long time now, so this isn't bringing anything new to the table. Hopefully, with Niantic delivering such bombastic events in May, they'll do something to spice up Tiers One and Three as well.

Tier Three

Hippowdon

Meganium

Sharpedo

Tyranitar

Vaporeon

Venusaur – Shiny available, standard rate approximately of one in 60 for Mega-capable Pokémon

Remember, no matter the encounter, the Shiny rate stays the same. That means that even raiding Tier Three Venusaur will have that one in 60 Shiny rate that is introduced when a species' mega form is unlocked. Good luck for those chasing that gigantic yellow flower-frog!

Tier Five

Incarnate Forme Landorus – Shiny available, standard Legendary rate of approximately of one in 20

Incarnate Forme Thundurus – Shiny available, standard Legendary rate of approximately of one in 20

Incarnate Forme Tornadus – Shiny available, standard Legendary rate of approximately of one in 20

Mega Raids

Mega Abomasnow – Shiny available, standard rate approximately of one in 60 for Mega-capable Pokémon

Mega Lopunny – Shiny available, standard rate approximately of one in 60 for Mega-capable Pokémon

Mega Venusaur – Shiny available, standard rate approximately of one in 60 for Mega-capable Pokémon

There are no changes to the Tier Five or Mega Raid tiers in Pokémon GO for this event. Best of luck to those raiding!