Full Seasons Change: Part 2 Raid Rotation In Pokémon GO

The Season Change: Part 2 event has brought a new raid rotation of Poison- and Dark-types to Pokémon GO, mixed in with a few Tier One and Three mainstays. Here is the full breakdown of the event's raid rotation along with commentary on what trainers would do well to focus on.

Tier One:

Alolan Grimer – Shiny available, boosted odds

Croagunk- Shiny available, standard odds

Klink- Shiny available, boosted odds

Pineco- Shiny available, boosted odds

Skorupi- Shiny available, standard odds

Sneasel- Shiny available, boosted odds

Timburr- Shiny available, boosted odds

Timburr and Klink are returning favorites here, and always draw Pokémon GO trainers when they're in raids due to the "Egg/Raid only" Shiny rate they have. However, Alolan Grimer is also one to not overlook. Not only does it have a boosted Shiny rate of approximately one in eighty according to Silph researchers, but its evolution of Alolan Muk is quite a PVP powerhouse.

Tier Three:

Absol- Shiny available, boosted odds

Crawdaunt

Galarian Weezing

Garbodor

Nidoking

Mawile- Shiny available, boosted odds

Mawile finally returns to raids. Interestingly, we have previously seen Tier Two raids of the past made easier, shifting the Pokémon to Tier One. With Mawile, it has instead been bumped up to Tier Three. This is still an easy solo if a trainer has good Fire-type Pokémon on deck. Shadow Moltres, Shadow Entei, or Darmanitan are terrific for this purpose.

Tier Five:

Giratina Origin Forme- Shiny available, standard Legendary odds of approximately one in twenty

Mega Raids:

Mega Blastoise – Shiny available, standard Mega odds of approximately one in sixty

Mega Charizard X

– Shiny available, standard Mega odds of approximately one in sixty

Mega Charizard Y

– Shiny available, standard Mega odds of approximately one in sixty

Mega Houndoom

– Shiny available, standard Mega odds of approximately one in sixty

Mega Pidgeot

– Shiny available, standard Mega odds of approximately one in sixty

Mega Venusaur

– Shiny available, standard Mega odds of approximately one in sixty

The Mega Raids and Tier Fives are unrelated to the current Pokémon GO event, but are still worth doing. The Mega Houndoom is of particular interest, as accruing Mega Houndoom Energy will be a priority for elite trainers preparing teams to take down Giratina using the top counters.