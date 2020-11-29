Full Tasks For Nidoran Limited Research Day In Pokémon GO

Nidoran Limited Research day runs tomorrow, Saturday, November 28th from 8 AM until 10 PM in Pokémon GO. Ahead of the event launching, we have the full questline including the tasks and the rewards for this new Timed Research in Pokémon GO.

The Nidoran Limited Research Day questline in Pokémon GO includes:

Page One of Sixteen

Transfer 2 Pokémon: Nidoran M

Catch a Pokémon: Nidoran M

Make 2 Nice Throws: Nidoran M

REWARDS: 10 Pokéballs, 750 Stardust, 750 XP

Page Two of Sixteen

Transfer a Pokémon: Nidoran F

Catch 3 Pokémon: Nidoran F

Make a Nice Throw: Nidoran F

REWARDS: 10 Pinap Berries, 750 Stardust, 750 XP

Page Three of Sixteen

Use 2 Pinap Berries While Catching Pokémon: Nidoran M

Catch 2 Pokémon: Nidoran M

Make 3 Nice Throws: Nidoran M

REWARDS: 10 Pinap Berries, 750 Stardust, 750 XP

Page Four of Sixteen

Use 3 Pinap Berries While Catching Pokémon: Nidoran F

Catch 3 Pokémon: Nidoran F

Make a Nice Throw: Nidoran F

REWARDS: 10 Pokéballs, 750 Stardust, 750 XP

Page Five of Sixteen

Make 2 Great Throws: Nidoran M

Catch a Pokémon: Nidoran M

Transfer 2 Pokémon: Nidoran M

REWARDS: 10 Pokéballs, 750 Stardust, 750 XP

Page Six of Sixteen

Make 2 Great Throws: Nidoran F

Catch 4 Pokémon: Nidoran F

Transfer 2 Pokémon: Nidoran F

REWARDS: 10 Razz Berries, 750 Stardust, 750 XP

Page Seven of Sixteen

Use 3 Razz Berries to Help Catch Pokémon: Nidoran M

Catch 2 Pokémon: Nidoran M

Evolve a Poison-type Pokémon: Nidoran M

REWARDS: 10 Razz Berries, 750 Stardust, 750 XP

Page Eight of Sixteen

Use 2 Razz Barries to Help Catch Pokémon: Nidoran F

Catch 3 Pokémon: Nidoran F

Evolve a Poison-type Pokémon: Nidoran F

REWARDS: Nidoran F, 750 Stardust, 750 XP

Page Nine of Sixteen

Make 3 Nice Curveball Throws: Nidoran M

Catch 2 Pokémon: Nidoran M

Transfer a Pokémon: Nidoran M

REWARDS: Nidoran M, 750 Stardust, 750 XP

Page Ten of Sixteen

Make 2 Nice Curveball Throws: Nidoran F

Catch 3 Pokémon: Nidoran F

Transfer a Pokémon: Nidoran F

REWARDS: 10 Great Balls, 750 Stardust, 750 XP

Page Eleven of Sixteen

Make 3 Nice Throws in a Row: Nidoran M

Catch 2 Pokémon: Nidoran M

Evolve a Poison-type Pokémon: Nidoran M

REWARDS: 10 Great Balls, 750 Stardust, 750 XP

Page Twelve of Sixteen

Make 2 Nice Throws in a Row: Nidoran F

Catch 3 Pokémon: Nidoran F

Evolve a Poison-type Pokémon: Nidoran F

REWARDS: 10 Nanab Barries, 750 Stardust, 750 XP

Page Thirteen of Sixteen

Use 2 Nanab Berries While Catching Pokémon: Nidoran M

Catch 2 Pokémon: Nidoran M

Make 2 Curveball Throws in a Row: Nidoran M

REWARDS: 10 Nanab Berries, 750 Stardust, 750 XP

Page Fourteen of Sixteen

Use 2 Nanab Berries While Catching Pokémon: Nidoran F

Catch 2 Pokémon: NidoranF

Make 2 Curveball Throws in a Row: Nidoran F

REWARDS: Nidoran F, 750 Stardust, 750 XP

Page Fifteen of Sixteen

Make 3 Great Throws in a Row: Nidoran M

Catch 2 Pokémon: Nidoran M

Evolve a Poison-type Pokémon: Nidoran M

REWARDS: Nidoran M, 750 Stardust, 750 XP

Page Sixteen of Sixteen

Make 2 Great Throws in a Row: Nidoran F

Catch 3 Pokémon: Nidoran F

Evolve a Poison-type Pokémon: Nidoran F

REWARDS: 3000 XP, 25 Nidoran F Candy, 25 Nidoran M Candy

These events in Pokémon GO generally have quite a bosted Shiny rate for the focus species, so if you need a Shiny Nidoran M or F, now is the time to get out there and play.

Also, notably, this Timed Research is quite a bit easier than the past couple of Limited Research events in Pokémon GO. It seems Niantic has rededicated themselves to making Pokémon GO playable from home during the quarantine.