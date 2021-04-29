Full Tasks & Rewards For Pokémon GO: Snap Event
The New Pokémon Snap tie-in event kicks off today at 10 AM in Pokémon GO. Along with the arrival of Shiny Smeargle via photobomb encounters, the event brings with a four-page Timed Research that must be completed before the event ends on Sunday, May 2nd at 8 PM. That's right, fellow trainers, it's a short one.
The full tasks and rewards for the New Pokémon Snap Celebration Timed Research in Pokémon GO is as follows:
Page One of Four
- Take a snapshot of Metapod, Aipom, or Lotad in the wild: 5 Poké Balls
- Use 3 Berries to help catch Pokémon: Bunnelby encounter
- Take 3 snapshots of wild Pokémon: Meowth encounter
- Rewards: Dodrio encounter, 5 Nanab Berries, 750 XP
Hey, Niantic? Dodrio and not Doduo, so it can't be Shiny? Cold-blooded.
Page Two of Four
- Take a snapshot of Sandshrew, Trapinch, or Cacnea in the wild: 10 Poké Balls
- Use 5 Berries to help catch Pokémon: Sandshrew encounter
- Take 3 snapshots of wild Ground-type Pokémon: Onix encounter
- Rewards: Skarmory encounter, 5 Razz Berries, 1250 XP
Page Three of Four
- Take a snapshot of Chinchou, Finneon, or Ducklett in the wild: 10 Great Balls
- Use 7 Berries to help catch Pokémon: Wailmer encounter
- Take 3 snapshots of wild Water-type Pokémon: Qwilfish encounter
- Rewards: Mantine encounter, 5 Pinap Berries, 2000 XP
Page Four of Four
- Take 15 snapshots of wild Pokémon: 10 Ultra Balls
- Take a snapshot of Dodrio, Mantine, or Skarmory in the wild: Skorupi encounter
- Use 5 Berries to help catch Pokémon: 1000 Stardust
- Rewards: Clamperl encounter, 8000 XP
This is going to be fairly easy to complete, as many of the tasks overlap. Personally, I'm going to put on Niantic AR and try to get creative with the photography. This seems like the kind of low-key event that we can take into our own hands as Pokémon trainers and make it more fun on our own.
Stay tuned for a full breakdown of the event's raid rotation.