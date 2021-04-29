Full Tasks & Rewards For Pokémon GO: Snap Event

The New Pokémon Snap tie-in event kicks off today at 10 AM in Pokémon GO. Along with the arrival of Shiny Smeargle via photobomb encounters, the event brings with a four-page Timed Research that must be completed before the event ends on Sunday, May 2nd at 8 PM. That's right, fellow trainers, it's a short one.

The full tasks and rewards for the New Pokémon Snap Celebration Timed Research in Pokémon GO is as follows:

Page One of Four

Take a snapshot of Metapod, Aipom, or Lotad in the wild: 5 Poké Balls

Use 3 Berries to help catch Pokémon: Bunnelby encounter

Take 3 snapshots of wild Pokémon: Meowth encounter

Rewards: Dodrio encounter, 5 Nanab Berries, 750 XP

Hey, Niantic? Dodrio and not Doduo, so it can't be Shiny? Cold-blooded.

Page Two of Four

Take a snapshot of Sandshrew, Trapinch, or Cacnea in the wild: 10 Poké Balls

Use 5 Berries to help catch Pokémon: Sandshrew encounter

Take 3 snapshots of wild Ground-type Pokémon: Onix encounter

Rewards: Skarmory encounter, 5 Razz Berries, 1250 XP

Page Three of Four

Take a snapshot of Chinchou, Finneon, or Ducklett in the wild: 10 Great Balls

Use 7 Berries to help catch Pokémon: Wailmer encounter

Take 3 snapshots of wild Water-type Pokémon: Qwilfish encounter

Rewards: Mantine encounter, 5 Pinap Berries, 2000 XP

Page Four of Four

Take 15 snapshots of wild Pokémon: 10 Ultra Balls

Take a snapshot of Dodrio, Mantine, or Skarmory in the wild: Skorupi encounter

Use 5 Berries to help catch Pokémon: 1000 Stardust

Rewards: Clamperl encounter, 8000 XP

This is going to be fairly easy to complete, as many of the tasks overlap. Personally, I'm going to put on Niantic AR and try to get creative with the photography. This seems like the kind of low-key event that we can take into our own hands as Pokémon trainers and make it more fun on our own.

Stay tuned for a full breakdown of the event's raid rotation.