Funko Games Announces Multiple Indiana Jones Tabletop Games Funko Games revealed four new Indiana Jones games today, three of which you can get now, with a fourth coming this June.

Coming shortly after the first trailer of the latest Indiana Jones movie, Funko Games has revealed multiple tabletop games on the way from the franchise. Three of these games officially hit the shelves today, April 10th, as you can go out and snag Indiana Jones Cryptic, Indiana Jones: Throw Me the Idol!, and Something Wild!: Indiana Jones. The fourth, Indiana Jones: Sands of Adventure, won't be available until mid-June. All of them look pretty cool as they harken back to the original three films with either their own adventure or a twist on a classic. We have more info about all of them below.

Indiana Jones Cryptic

Face booby traps, menacing villains, and supernatural threats in this puzzle-filled, action-packed "escape room" game. Using Dr. Jones' journal as your guide, you'll decipher ancient texts, uncover valuable clues, and defeat unknown evils with logic, deduction, and creative thinking. Plus, you'll navigate trap-filled temples and mysterious jungles by drawing your route through perilous maps. Choose wisely, and you'll find fortune and glory in this unforgettable adventure! (Out Now! Ages 10+, one or more players, $35)

Indiana Jones: Throw Me The Idol!

Do you dare to enter the temple? Thrilling physical action and blazing bouts of card play await you! In this race for fortune and glory, two teams are pitted against each other—Indiana Jones versus his bitter rival Belloq! Gain the most points by outmaneuvering your opponents in twelve laughter-filled, out-of-your-seat challenges that will keep everyone on the team involved! Variable setup and game phases create a new experience for every game session, with players using custom components to reenact moments from the classic films. Sneak past your opponents' arrows, endure spine-tingling peril, and grab the iconic Golden Idol without getting caught to claim victory against your rivals! (Out now! Ages 7+, 2–10 players, $23)

Something Wild!: Indiana Jones

A fast-paced, light card game for the whole family! Featuring a collectible Indiana Jones Pocket Pop! figure, as well as cards featuring everyone's favorite characters from the classic Indiana Jones films. Play these Character Cards in sets and runs to score points, while Power Cards add fun new twists to the classic card gameplay. Combine with other Something Wild! games to add more characters, Pop! movers, and Powers to your game! (Out now! Ages 6+, 2–4 players, $9)

Indiana Jones: Sands of Adventure

Time is running out, and it's up to Indiana Jones and his friends to rescue the Ark of the Covenant before it falls into the wrong hands! Scour ancient Tanis to find the elusive relic, while building up your strength and resources. But beware—if the sand timer suddenly swings over, it triggers a race to survive! Battle the scheming Colonel Dietrich, the dangerous Major Toht, and the ruthless Dr. René Belloq to save the Ark! (Release Date: June 18th, 2023. Ages 8+, 2–4 players, $30)