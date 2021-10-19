Funko Games Reveals Two New Grinch Titles For The Holidays

Funko Games revealed two new tabletop titles this week from the world of Dr. Seuss as we're getting a couple of Grinch-themed games. Just in time for the holidays to play with friends and family, we're getting Dr. Seuss Merry Grinchmas! Game and Dr. Seuss Grow Your Heart Card Game. Each one of them gives you a different take on the classic animated film about the green neer-do-well who tried to steal Christmas from all of Who-ville, with the first being a traditional board game while the other falls into their stocking-stuffer line of titles with a quick card game. Both are available to purchase right now through Target with online sales coming later.

Dr. Seuss Merry Grinchmas! Game Every Who down in Who-ville liked Christmas a lot. But the Grinch, who lived just north of Who-ville, did NOT! While the Whos are busy dreaming of Christmas, the Grinch is slinking around Who-ville trying to stop Christmas from coming! Work together to collect presents to make the Whos' holiday dreams come true before the Grinch steals them away. Collect more points than the Grinch by the time Whos start singing to win! (MSRP $19.99, Ages 5+, 2-6 Players, 30-minute gameplay.)

Dr. Seuss Grow Your Heart Card Game It's Christmas in Who-ville! What trimmings will you choose? Oh no—the Grinch is taking the presents, the feast, and even the tree! But when the Whos celebrate anyway, the Grinch's heart grows three sizes. Take turns playing as the Whos or the Grinch. Draw cards and choose which Christmas goodies to keep. The Grinch steals cards away to improve his score, but each turn his heart grows! Collect sets and then score your cards to try to get the most points! (MSRP $6.99, Ages 6+, 3-6 Players, 30-minute gameplay.)