Furfrou & Form Changing Arrive In Pokémon GO Fashion Week

In a stunning announcement, Niantic has announced not only the arrival of Furfrou for Fashion Week 2021 (which, let's be real, we all expected) but also the long-anticipated reveal of a form-changing mechanic for certain species. Let's get into the details.

Here's everything we know so far about Fashion Week 2021 in Pokémon GO:

Date & time: Tuesday, September 21, 2021, at 10:00 a.m. to Tuesday, September 28, 2021, at 8:00 p.m. local time

New species release: Furfrou, which has many forms. Here's where each can be found: Natural Form: Available in the wild globally Matron Trim: Available as a form change globally Dandy Trim: Available as a form change globally Debutante Trim: Available as a form change in the Americas Diamond Trim: Available as a form change in Europe, the Middle East, and Africa Star Trim: Available as a form change in the Asia-Pacific La Reine Trim: Available as a form change in France Kabuki Trim: Available as a form change in Japan Pharaoh Trim: Available as a Form change in Egypt Heart Trim: Stay tuned!

New mechanic: Form-changing. This is major. This will cost 25 Furfrou Candy and, as you can see from the above information, some forms will be regional even with this mechanic.

New Costumed Pokémon: Butterfree, Sneasel, Blitzle. As you can see in the above graphic, Niantic put in far more detail this year than last year's hat-focused offerings.

Returning Costumed Pokémon: Smoochum, Kirlia, Shinx, and Croagunk.

Shiny Costumed Pokémon available: Butterfree, Sneasel, Smoochum, Kirlia (wow, after all that last year, finally!), Shinx, Croagunk, or Blitzle.

Shiny release: Blitzle will be released first in its costumed form as a Shiny-capable encounter but then, after the event, will be encounterable out-of-costume in its Shiny form, though Niantic notes it will be a rare spawn.

Misunderstood Mischief: Another new page unlocked.

Worldwide release of the Meloetta Special Research for trainers who missed GO Fest. For those who played it, you will receive Meloetta Candy instead of the encounter.

This sounds like a blast. Stay tuned for guides to the event including breakdowns on how to change Furfrou's forms, the event's raids and research, and which Pokémon you'll be able to find in the wild.