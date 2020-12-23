G FUEL Reveals Two New Mortal Kombat Inspired Flavors

G FUEL revealed this afternoon that the company will be releasing a new line of Mortal Kombat-inspired drinks. Developed in partnership with Warner Bros. Consumer Products, the two new flavors are called Scorpion Sting and Ice Shatter, clearly based on the game's characters Scorpion and Sub-Zero and named after their special moves. As to what flavors they are, well, they didn't really go into detail about that. We're guessing, just on a hunch, the Sub-Zero flavor might be blueberry to some extent, while we're thinking the Scorpion flavor might be pineapple. The flavors will go on sale in both powered and pre-mixed cans in limited quantities in mid-January. Here're more info from the company about the drinks.

"We're honored to team up with Warner Bros. and be a part of the epic 28-year Mortal Kombat franchise that wrote the playbook on fighting games," said G FUEL Founder and CEO, Cliff Morgan. "G FUEL Scorpion Sting and Ice Shatter pay homage to these iconic special moves. We can't wait for our fans to fuel their 'Kombat' with these new game-changing flavors." G FUEL Scorpion Sting and Ice Shatter will be available to buy for U.S. customers in powdered form in 40-serving tubs and limited-edition collectors boxes, which include one 40-serving tub and one 16 oz shaker cup, at GFUEL.com on January 13th, 2021. Both new flavors will also be available for sale to customers in the U.S. in 16 oz cans on G FUEL's website on February 10th and in select stores throughout the country in mid-February. The G FUEL Scorpion Sting and Ice Shatter tub energy formula is sugar-free and loaded with antioxidants from 18 different fruit extracts. A single serving has only 15 calories and contains 140 mg of caffeine. A single 16 oz can of G FUEL Scorpion Sting and Ice Shatter has zero calories and contains 300 mg of caffeine. Both the tub and can energy formulas contain proprietary energy and focus-enhancing complexes.

To celebrate, the company is holding a sweepstakes where you could win an Xbox Series X, a digital copy of Mortal Kombat 11 Ultimate, a G FUEL Mini Fridge, a twelve-pack of each MK flavor, and both of the Collector's boxes you see below. The company will also be holding a G FUEL Energy Games: All Stars invitational event, featuring G FUEL and top Mortal Kombat 11 players), on January. 22nd, 2021. Plus a G FUEL Energy Games: Mortal Kombat 11 online tournament, which will be open to legal residents in the U.S. who are 18 years of age or older, from January 23rd-24th, 2021 and broadcast on Twitch.