Game Of Thrones: Kingsroad Arrives On Steam Early Access Next Week

Those looking to get their hands on Game Of Thrones: Kingsroad won't have to wait long, as the game is coming to Steam Early Access

Players can grab a Founder’s Pack from March 21 with exclusive content including costumes and mounts.

Enter a new storyline set in Westeros, becoming the heir to House Tyre in the North.

Choose from classes like Sellsword, Knight, or Assassin in intense human-against-human combat.

Netmarble confirmed this week that they will be releasing Game of Thrones: Kingsroad into Early Access on Steam, with the game arriving next week. The game will have an early version set for release on March 26, specifically for PC players with no mobile option yet. What's more, starting on March 21, players on Steam can purchase a Founder's Pack with tiers of content that will be released leading up to the official launch when it arrives. The pack will include exclusive costumes, mounts, season passes, and other items that will aid players in their adventures through the game. Along with the news comes a new trailer, which you can check out here, giving you a brief look at what's coming.

Game of Thrones: Kingsroad

King Robert Baratheon, First of his Name, is dead. As the Lannisters desperately cling to the Iron Throne, the war between those who would claim it for themselves hurtles towards its final act. The king's brother, Stannis Baratheon, gathers his forces for a final assault, while the vast, frozen lands of the North smolder after the betrayal at the Red Wedding. When kings squabble, it's the realm that bleeds. And while blacksmiths, farmers, and beggars suffer, the Great Houses of Westeros continue with their plots and schemes…

Game of Thrones: Kingsroad aims to present exciting action, emphasizing realistic, human-against-human combat. Players will experience a brand-new story as they take on the role of a new character, who, through a quirk of fate, becomes the heir to House Tyre, a small noble house in the North. In addition to customizing their character with a robust character creator, players will be able to select from one of three classes inspired by iconic roles within the original series – Sellsword, Knight or Assassin – as they take their first steps into the world of Westeros.

