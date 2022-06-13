Gameloft's The Oregon Trail Will See A Vinyl Soundtrack Release

Gameloft has partnered up with Decca Records to release a new vinyl soundtrack pressing for their version of The Oregon Trail. The team released their version of the now-iconic learning game back in 2021, which came with its own robust soundtrack that gave the game its own identity. Now you can snag that soundtrack for your own listening pleasure, as they are offering it up s a digital purchase as well as a special vinyl release that you can pre-order. There will be two versions of it, the first being a purple vinyl called the Oregon Sunset that "recognizes the many nights spent under the vast Western sky by those traveling the Oregon Trail." The second is a green vinyl called the Green Screen, which will be a "transparent green vinyl edition, exclusively available at participating indie record stores" to celebrate the game's 50th anniversary. Here's more info and a couple of quotes about it below.

The Oregon Trail: Music from the Gameloft Game is the original soundtrack to the award-winning Apple Arcade exclusive game The Oregon Trail. The game, produced by Gameloft and HarperCollins Productions, is the official successor to the global video game phenomenon. Gameloft's The Oregon Trail was the Most Downloaded Apple Arcade Game of 2021. Now players will be able to relive the magic, trials and tribulations of their journey along the Oregon Trail by listening to Nicolas Dubé's high-and-lonesome alt-country soundtrack on vinyl.

"It's a joy to see this soundtrack release, so that players can experience The Oregon Trail even if they haven't played the game," says soundtrack composer Nicolas Dubé of Gameloft Montreal. "We really wanted to create something that touches upon the adventure of the trail, the pain of the struggles and hardships, and the joy and elation of successfully reaching Oregon or fording a river or taking care of your party. This soundtrack is something we're really proud of, a moody alt-country experience that should speak to fans of the game and more."

"The Oregon Trail has been a hit video game and perennial favorite since its debut in 1971. We are excited for new and old fans alike to experience the harrowing journey through this immersive audio soundtrack," said Caroline Fraser of HarperCollins Productions.