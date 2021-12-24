GameMaker Adds New Coaching Program For Developers

YoYo Games are adding a new aspect to their GameMaker software as there will now be a new coaching resource to take advantage of. Over the course of 2022, the company will provide pre-recorded training videos for game developers to watch, starting with one created by Peter Morgan (aka Slyddar), who will show off the game's animation tool, Sequences. Basically, they want people to be able to use the software to the best of their ability without having to go through a lengthy learning process. We have more info on the updates coming to the system for you below.

GameMaker Coaching is a new learning program designed to get creators quickly making great games. With GameMaker Coaching, creators can access a growing library of learning materials, produced and delivered by professional GameMaker developers. To start, GameMaker Coaching is launching a regular webinar series that will run throughout 2022, delivered by expert coaches, including Aaron Craig, Josia Roncancio, and Gurpreet Singh Matharoo. The first webinar, entitled "Introduction to GameMaker Language (GML)", will take place on 26th January 2022, 1pm PST / 9pm GMT and will be delivered by Aaron Craig. Creators can sign up by visiting this link.

In January, creators will also be able to access pre-recorded training videos. The first, created by Peter Morgan (aka Slyddar), will explore some various uses of GameMaker's powerful animation tool, Sequences. With more videos being added regularly and new learning formats being introduced throughout the year. Next is Hero's Trail – the latest free Drag and Drop tutorial for GameMaker beginners. Created by Gurpreet Singh Matharoo, the six-part tutorial series enables creators to build a high-quality action-adventure game, in which a brave knight must navigate a spooky castle to reveal hidden gold coins.

Finally, GameMaker is introducing new monthly Asset Bundles, which are free for GameMaker subscribers to download. The Asset Bundles are perfect if you need some game artwork or quick sound effects, or want to get a nice looking prototype for designing your next big game. The first 'Fantasy' themed Asset Bundle, featuring over 400 items of artwork and sound effects, including skeletons, bats and more, is available to download here.