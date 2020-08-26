GameMill Announces Cobra Kai: The Karate Kid Saga Continues

This morning, GameMill Entertainment revealed their latest project with Cobra Kai: The Karate Kid Saga Continues. if you're a fan of the series on Netflix, then this will be right up your alley as the game loosely follows the first two seasons of the show with an in-depth beat 'em up title. The game features an RPG-like progression system where you will train yourself and become a better fighter using the resources available to you through the gym. Then you'll have the opportunity to play as your favorite characters from the world of Cobra Kai, taking on the world around you as everyone in it seems to love fighting and wanting to get down in the streets. What's more, you'll be able to do double damage with a friend with two-player couch co-op. The game will be released on October 27th, 2020 for all three major consoles. Until then, here's some more info with screenshots and the trailer to hype you up and reminding you to Strike First!

Cobra Kai: The Karate Kid Saga Continues delivers an original two-fold story from dueling perspectives made in collaboration with the series showrunners, complete with character-driven cutscenes and dialogue featuring the voices of Ralph Macchio, William Zabka and more. Play as Daniel LaRusso and his students at Miyagi-Do Karate, or their Cobra Kai rivals, led by Daniel's old rival, Johnny Lawrence. The choice is yours, but only completing both sides of the campaign will unlock the ultimate ending. Swap between eight playable characters seamlessly in battle, each with their own unique upgradeable attacks, combos and skill trees. Face down fierce enemies and bosses in hard-hitting brawls and explore the Los Angeles of the Cobra Kai universe across 28 story missions. The fight is in your hands!