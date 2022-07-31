Games Box Reveals The Weirdly Violent Game Street Artist Simulator

Games Box, along with developer Shining Games, revealed their latest game in the works with the super odd Street Artist Simulator. The goal of the game is to go around the city creating designs to put up in certain spots, while also trying not to get caught by the cops. Where this takes a turn is that things get obnoxiously violent as the game sends SWAT teams after you as you choose violence against the cops who almost nab you. From there, it becomes a cat and mouse game of you eluding capture while still tagging the city. You'll have food, drink, and certain tools to help you out as you acquire funds in the process of trying to achieve jobs. The game doesn't have a release date, but we have a couple quotes from the team below along with the weird trailer for it.

"Above all this game is about giving a lot of freedom and opportunities to show creativity. The distinguishing feature of Street Artist Simulator will be a combination of creativity and fast and dynamic action. Players will find a pretty large city with different districts and a whole bunch of unique spots, which of course can be accessed, although not always in an easy or convenient way. To remain elusive, it may sometimes be necessary to hack the city's infrastructure, or simply run away, where parkour skills will prove helpful, or even get into a fight, as a last resort," said Tomasz Supeł, CEO of Games Box S.A.

"The gameplay and painting mechanics, offering a lot of satisfaction, even when for those who in real life have nothing to do with making graffiti, is extremely important to us. The players will receive an extensive editor, where the only barrier will virtually be their imagination. Graphics will decorate our city, but we will also be able to, as it were, visit other players' cities and paint over their graffiti in the heat of the rivalry to become a street art legend. A co-op mode will also be available, where players can together cover with graffiti some specific spots," – said Michał Szmygin, creator and head of Shining Games.