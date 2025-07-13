Posted in: Games, Retro Games, Video Games | Tagged: Fundraiser, games done quick, GDQ, Summer Games Done Quick 2025

Games Done Quick 2025 Nets $2.4M For Doctors Without Borders

Summer Games Done Quick 2025 came to a close last night, netting $2.4m for Doctors Without Borders while putting on some fun speedruns

Article Summary Summer Games Done Quick 2025 raised $2.4M for Doctors Without Borders with top-tier speedruns in Minneapolis.

Highlights included speedruns of Sekiro, Balatro, Mario Kart, Beat Saber, and a lively AEW Fight Forever showcase.

This year featured the first artist alley with indie devs and a live concert by The Megas for Mega Man fans.

Upcoming are Flame Fatales (Sept. 7-14), Games Done Queer, and Awesome Games Done Quick 2026 in Pittsburgh.

Summer Games Done Quick 2025 finished last night, and at the end of the event, the event raised $2.4m for Doctors Without Borders/Médecins Sans Frontières. The week-long speedrunning event came to a close in Minneapolis, Minnesota, with a grand total of $2,436,614, closing out with a live concert performance as well. You can watch every speedrun from this year's event on their YouTube channel, including the last game of the night, Deltarune, which includes the closing total. The next event will be their all-women's event, Flame Fatales, happening entirely online via Twitch from September 7-14. The full schedule for that event has already been posted on their website.

Summer Games Done Quick 2025 Recap

SGDQ was as lively and thrilling as ever, with some of the most popular speedruns including Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice, Balatro, Super Mario Maker 2, Blue Prince, Mario Kart World, Beat Saber, and more. Another highlight included the AEW Fight Forever segment, where the audience raised signs and roared with growing excitement as if watching a real wrestling match. Additionally, SGDQ saw numerous firsts, such as the all-new artist alley where artists, makers, crafters, and indie game developers had booths where attendees could shop and demo games.

This year's SGDQ also featured a live concert by the band The Megas, held onsite at Hilton Minneapolis and broadcast online, performing rock songs of Mega Man and Castlevania. Game Done Quick's next event is the all-women and femmes speedrunning showcase Flame Fatales, which will be held online September 7-14 and broadcast live on Games Done Quick's Twitch. Following that is Games Done Queer, a new online speedrunning event from October 31 to November 2. Next year, Awesome Games Done Quick returns January 4-10 in Pittsburgh, PA.

Doctors Without Borders / Médecins Sans Frontières

Doctors Without Borders/Médecins Sans Frontières (MSF) offers medical humanitarian assistance to people based solely on need, irrespective of race, religion, gender, or political affiliation. Our teams of doctors, nurses, logisticians, and other frontline workers are often among the first on the scene when peoples' lives are upended by conflict, disease outbreaks, or natural or human-made disasters. The decision to respond is based solely on our independent assessment of medical needs. We work to ensure that our teams can reach people in need without restriction and provide aid directly.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!