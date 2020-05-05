Games Workshop Reopens Their Webstore At Long Last

After roughly more than one full month, Games Workshop, the tabletop gaming industry giant best known for their wargames Warhammer 40,000 and Warhammer: Age of Sigmar, are finally reopening their webstore. This news comes in the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic's continued spread around the globe.

We here at Bleeding Cool covered the then-indefinite closing of all Games Workshop operations on April 24th of this year following their own announcement of this news. Thankfully, now the webstore is open, meaning that orders can be placed. We have reached out to our liaison with Games Workshop about whether shipments are going out for delivery yet, but given that they are in a different time zone, we have yet to be reached back with a comment, which is understandable.

A few of Games Workshop's official webstore outlets are not available to be fully-utilized yet at this time, however. Games Workshop, in their May 1st announcement regarding what is and isn't open yet, expressed that their Black Library literature store is only doing digital literature orders at this time (ergo, no physical copies of their books), and Forge World, known for their exquisitely-detailed resin models, is closed entirely even still.

One other thing that is mentioned is that there is likely going to be a slower rate of processing when people place their orders on the Games Workshop webstore site. Warhammer Community, Games Workshop's official news hub, had this to say on that matter: "[…]to enable the new safety measures brought in to protect our staff, we'll have fewer people in our warehouses at any one time, so some processes might be a bit slower. This means shipping will take a little longer than usual and some items will be limited in stock. There may also be a queue to get onto the site at very busy times[…]"

This all makes sense in a COVID-19-stricken world. But what are your thoughts on the matter, readers? Has Games Workshop opened too soon? Are they doing the right thing by opening back up? Alternatively, are you excited to once again get your hands on some sweet Warhammer models? Let us know!