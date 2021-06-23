Games Workshop Starts Brand-New Warhammer+ Subscription Service

Games Workshop has announced the genesis of an all-new paid subscription service for fans of their many games. Called Warhammer+, it allows fans the ability to access all-new animations, full access to older publications of White Dwarf magazine and other GW periodicals, a new, exclusive miniature every year, and more.

According to Games Workshop's newest article on the subject in the Warhammer Community news hub, "Warhammer+ launches on the 25th of August and is only £4.99/$5.99 (USD) a month – or just £49.99/$59.99 (USD) when you take advantage of an annual subscription." Originally, Games Workshop had been planning to begin subscriptions to Warhammer+ in July. However, according to them, the global COVID-19 pandemic has had such a prolific effect that it pushed back plans by a month's time. We cannot fault them for that, but what we can do is look at the features of this paid service:

With a Warhammer+ subscription you'll get: A wealth of Warhammer animation

Weekly in-house Warhammer hobby shows

A digital vault of classic Warhammer publications and White Dwarf issues

Full access to Warhammer Apps (that's Warhammer 40,000 and Warhammer Age of Sigmar, with more to come!)

Premium access to our official events

Exclusive subscriber offers

A free exclusive Citadel miniature worth at least £25* every year

Access to a second exclusive subscriber miniature

When it says above that subscribers have "access" to a second miniature, that specifically means they will be able to purchase the other miniature. Still, this subscription service is an interesting idea and one we may be tempted into looking at.

Are you excited about this new service from Games Workshop? Would Warhammer+ be a helpful tool for you hobbyist readers as well? Let us know your thoughts about this paid subscription service in the comments below!