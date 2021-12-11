Games Workshop's New Maggotkin Of Nurgle Line For AoS: A Review

Games like to tell a story. Some of these stories are jovial or optimistic, while others, like many of Games Workshop's various games, are bleak – even grimdark, like Warhammer 40,000. Some have a fair mix of the two vibes, like Age of Sigmar can (and frankly, more often should, but that's an op-ed for another day!). The jocund nature of a few (read: only a few) of the factions in AoS make the game a lot less depressing and a bit more fun, even. Take the Maggotkin of Nurgle, for instance. The Maggotkin are a faction of stagnation and decay, sure, but the duality of their Daemons means that they're also emissaries of life and natural flourishing. In any case, we recently received a free set of the new line of Maggotkin of Nurgle from Games Workshop, which brings life anew to the army force. Here's what we think!

As a disclaimer, we wish to speak on the key differences between this Battletome and the previous iteration but will do so in another article. When the time comes for that one to release, ideally we will link it to this one for your ease of access. But rest assured, the Maggotkin of Nurgle have been blessed with an all-new lease on life, for sure, just how Grandpapa Nurgle intended. The book is more than worth getting for its MSRP of $50 USD if you're a Nurgle player, as we can do our best to assure you. It certainly allows the faction to keep up with the new edition and will be a boon for anyone looking to play with these putrid pieces of work.

The Vanguard box, a new line by Games Workshop for Age of Sigmar, contains the best of both worlds within the older Start Collecting! boxes of the earlier editions for Maggotkin of Nurgle. While you lose out on any Plague Drones, a Lord of Blights, and a Poxbringer, Herald of Nurgle, you gain everything else plus a Spoilpox Scrivener to lead with. Heck, with the addition of Pusgoyle Blightlord models you could even eschew the Scrivener for a Lord of Afflictions as your leader if you wanted to. While the box retails for $125 USD which is decidedly more than either of the $90 Start Collecting! boxes you'd want, it's condensed and contains a few more essential models in one box, whereas you'd need to spend $180 for the two Start Collecting! Boxes plus the cost of a Spoilpox Scrivener to get the contents of this box in hand (albeit with a bit more added onto your painting and assembly queue).

The Rotbringer Sorcerer, the final new addition to the Maggotkin of Nurgle line (besides the delightful Nurgle dice that Games Workshop is now selling alongside these blessings – but not shown in this article), is a strong choice to add to the line. The Rotbringer's Warscroll has much ado with Endless Spells… Yet, as you may have heard through the grapevine, unique Endless Spells are not part of the Maggotkin of Nurgle modus operandi. This means that you'll have to get your Emerald Lifeswarm elsewhere, unfortunately. But that's something to speak of, as expected, in another article in the future.

These items are currently on preorder at Games Workshop's webstore. What do you think about these additions and serious changes to the Maggotkin of Nurgle within Age of Sigmar? Are they worth your time as a Nurgle player? Are you dreading facing them as a non-Nurgle player? Wash your hands, and let us know what your thoughts are in the comments below!