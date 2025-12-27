Posted in: Game Hardware, Games, Video Games | Tagged: controller, GamedSir

GameSir Launches New G8+MFi Type-C Wired Game Controller

GameSir has launched a new game controller for mobile devices, as you can get your hands on the G8+MFi Type-C Wired Game Controller

Article Summary GameSir introduces the G8+MFi Type-C Wired Game Controller for advanced mobile and tablet gaming.

Features Hall Effect sticks, swappable ABXY buttons, and custom back buttons for precision control.

Ultra-wide stretch range fits devices from large smartphones to iPad mini, with ergonomic comfort.

Supports low-latency wired play, pass-through charging, haptic feedback, and app-based customization.

GameSir has a new mobile controller out on the market for those looking for a better handheld solution, as they have launched the new G8+MFi Type-C Wired Game Controller. As with some of their previous designs, this is intended to deliver a console-like feel and control for mobile titles, specifically those designed to utilize a controller, while addressing the issues that occasionally arise with Bluetooth connections. We have more details below about the new design and its improvements over previous models, as it's available now for $80.

GameSir G8 Plus MFi Type-C Mobile Controller

With a refined grey-and-white minimalist design, the G8+ MFi combines high-grade functionality with clean, modern aesthetics. Its ultra-wide 125-215mm stretch range supports a wide selection of devices-from larger smartphones to the iPad mini-offering secure, comfortable handling across varied setups. Console-grade ergonomics and laser-textured grips provide long-session comfort and familiar control, bringing an authentic console-like feel to mobile gaming.

Precision is central to the controller's engineering. GameSir Hall Effect sticks deliver smooth, accurate 360° control using non-contact magnetic sensors that eliminate stick drift and enable long-term stability of up to 5 million cycles. The Hall Effect analog triggers offer equally refined responsiveness, with a dedicated hair trigger mode (M+LT/RT) for instantaneous input during fast-paced play. The controller includes a 3.5mm headphone jack, laser-engraved textured grips, a physically swappable ABXY layout, two back buttons and a durable 304g construction. It arrives in protective packaging suitable for both retail display and efficient bulk shipment.

A movable Type-C plug-and-play connector ensures a stable, low-latency wired link and supports pass-through charging for uninterrupted gaming. Swappable silicone pads offer additional device protection. For deeper customisation, the magnetic detachable faceplate allows interchangeable ABXY layouts and swappable thumbsticks, enabling players to configure their ideal control setup. Two remappable back buttons provide further versatility, supporting single-button remapping for faster execution of in-game actions.

Immersive dual asymmetric motors deliver both strong and subtle vibration effects, enhancing haptic feedback across crashes, impacts and environmental cues. The membrane ABXY buttons feature a 2-million-click lifespan for consistent tactile response, while the mechanical D-pad ensures crisp directional accuracy-ideal for precise manoeuvres and fighting game controls.Advan ced configuration options are available via the GameSir app, supporting firmware updates, dead-zone tuning for sticks and triggers, vibration adjustments, button testing and more. Several features can also be accessed through on-device button combinations for seamless in-game adjustments.

