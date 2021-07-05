GameStop Hosting A 5-Day Summer Sales Event, Starting Today

GameStop, the North American retailer of video games, video game accessories, apparel, and other collectibles, recently had a sale to celebrate Independence Day in the United States. That sales event lasted between July 1st and July 4th. Hot on the heels of that sale, the most prolific video game retailer in North America has devised a second sale, effective immediately following it. As such, GameStop's Summer Sale is running from July 5th through July 10th and will encompass even more aspects of the store than the previous sale did.

Below you will find a list of sales only available at GameStop stores for the next five days. These sales include, but are far from limited to, the following deals:

Save $25 on Mario Cart Live Home Circuit.

Only $34.99 on Fire Emblem: Warriors and Super Mario: Odyssey (only on 7/7-7/10).

Free 128GB memory with Nintendo Switch Lite purchase.

Hot discounts on hit games, including Immortals: Fenyx Rising, Assassin's Creed: Valhalla, It Takes Two and more.

60% off Atrix headsets

Deals on collectibles, including 20% off NERF collectibles, 25% off select Pokémon Plush and more.

50% + 35% + 25% off and more on select games.

Are you excited about GameStop's Summer Sale? What items are you going to be rushing out to GameStop to get ahold of during this major sales event? Let us know what you think about it in the comments below!