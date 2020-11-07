Gearbox Publishing Releases The Launch Trailer For Godfall

The crew at Gearbox Publishing decided to release the official launch trailer for Godfall this week before it comes out next week. Along with Counterplay Games, the developers have given us one last look at the gameplay before they drop it on PS5 and PC on November 12th. The company also did a developer Q&A this week that took place on YouTube and Twitch, which you can check out the full video of it here as you learn more about the mechanics and how the game will operate for you on both systems. Enjoy the launch trailer!

Aperion is on the precipice of ruin. You are the last of the Valorian knights, god-like warriors able to equip Valorplates, legendary armor sets that transform wielders into unstoppable masters of melee combat. Tear through foes as you climb through each of the elemental realms and challenge the mad god, Macros who awaits you at the top. Ascend in Godfall, the first-of-its-kind, looter-slasher, melee action-RPG. Adventure across exotic vistas, from the above-ground reefs of the Water Realm to the subterranean crimson forests of the Earth Realm

Master all five weapon classes, each with unique playstyles and a variety of longswords, polearms, warhammers, greatswords, and dual blades

Level up, learn new skills, and uncover legendary weapons with devastating effects on the battlefield

Unlock 12 Valorplates: Divine, Zodiac-inspired suits of armor that empower you to shred every enemy between you and Macros

Test your skills in the Tower of Trials and challenge yourself against the toughest foes and earn top-tier loot

Fight solo, or alongside friends with three-player PvE online co-op play

Unleash the power of your PlayStation 5 with near-zero load times

Feel the clash of swords and thrill of battle through deep DualSense integration