Generation Esports Launches The Social Distancing Cup

If you're looking to do some good while quarantining inside, you're in luck. Today Generation Esports, in conjunction with non-profit partner Varsity Esports Foundation, is launching the Social Distance Cup. A free online gaming tournament, with all of the proceeds raised going to communities affected by COVID-19. This month-long tournament series is being held in the continental United States and features competitive matches in League of Legends, Rocket League, and Teamfight Tactics. The prize pool is $30k, and players are also eligible for tangible prizes such as the ASUS Republic of Gamers and TUF Gaming laptops, hardware, merchandise, Generation Esports jerseys and mugs, Viewsonic gaming monitors, vouchers for Zaxby's, and Dr. Squatch Soap—something every single one of us could use right now.

Generation Esports wants this to be fun for players of all levels, promising that you can win prizes even if you're not a good player. The more you play, the better chances you have of winning a prize. The schedule is as follows;

League of Legends: Monday – Friday at 5:30 PM and 8:30 PM CDT. Saturday and Sunday at 11 AM, 1 PM, 3 PM, 5 PM, 7 PM, and 9 PM CDT.

Rocket League: Monday – Friday at 7 PM and 9 PM CDT. Saturday and Sunday at 12:30 PM, 2:30 PM, 4:30 PM, 6:30 PM, 8:30 PM, 10:30 PM CDT.

Teamfight Tactics: Monday – Friday at 6:30 PM and 7:30 PM CDT. Saturday and Sunday at 12 PM, 2 PM, 4 PM, 6 PM, 8 PM, 10 PM CDT.

You can enroll in a tournament for free until May 10th, 2020. This is just one of the many ways esports is pulling its community together to connect players and fans while we're all practicing social distancing in isolation. We've talked a lot over the past few days about tournaments going 100% online as opposed to being played in arenas. ESPN has even been airing esports tournaments to both widen their audience, and to offer those of us at home something fun and exciting to watch. Interested in learning more? Check out their handy survival guides. Thinking of playing? Have a cool esports tournament that's going all digital to help promote social distancing? Let us know in the comments below. Happy playing, and stay safe and healthy.