Genshin Impact Summer Festival Will Be Held In Three Cities

HoYoverse has announced they will be holding Genshin Impact Summer Festival in three different cities over the course of July.

HoYoverse announced this week they will be holding the Genshin Impact Summer Festival in three different cities, taking place over the course of July. The company will be holding events in New York, Paris, and Berlin at three different points in time, each of them will have different layouts and are set to feature specialty programs for everyone to enjoy. As an example, the Summer Festival in Paris will work with Yamaha Music Europe for a special display where fans can learn and play the game's theme from professional musicians. Meanwhile, Berlin will play host to a special content–filled Evening Extravaganza alongside a firework display. We have more info on the events below.

"As the game's first officially–held summertime fan gathering in France, Germany, and the United States, the Genshin Impact Summer Festival 2023 will set up a unique playground for local fans and players to have fun, share their feelings, and express themselves. During the two–day gathering, a large area at each location will be decorated based on Genshin Impact and further divided into the stage, gaming, music, food, photography, merchandise, fan art, and additional smaller sections. Visitors can play Genshin Impact and listen to the original soundtrack together, watch cosplay and shows, create and admire game–inspired fan art, taste dishes from special menus, and win rewards by participating in a variety of activities and events during a lovely weekend at the times and locations listed below."

July 1 – 2 in Paris at Esplanade de la Bibliothèque François-Mitterrand, Quai François Mauriac, 75706, Paris, France

July 22 – 23 in New York at The Oculus at Westfield World Trade Center, 185 Greenwich Street, New York, NY 10007, USA

July 29 – 30 in Berlin at Revier Südost Schnellerstraße 137, 12439, Berlin, Germany

"In addition to the Summer Festival, fans and players may also join the Summer With Genshin event online or at conventions. Meanwhile, the "Joyous Summer" Fan Art Contest will begin today on Twitter, Facebook, Instagram, and HoYoLAB. Genshin Impact has also confirmed its attendance at DoKomi and Japan Expo, with more events to be revealed later."

