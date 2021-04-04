Complete Spring Into Spring Raid Rotation In Pokémon GO

The full raid rotation for Pokémon GO's Spring 2021 event, which has begun today, is now live. Here are the currently available raids as well as our tips on which are worthy of your raid pass.

The entire Spring 2021 Raid Rotation in Pokémon GO includes:

Tier One

Bunnelby – Shiny available, rate unknown

Flower Crown Eeevee – Shiny available, rate unknown but likely standard

Flower Crown Pikachu – Shiny available, rate unknown but lightly standard

Rufflet – Shiny available, rate unknown

It's a little harder than usual to recommend which raids are worth doing based on Shiny rates here, because none of the Shiny rates for these are currently known. Costume Pokémon don't always maintain a set Shiny rate, Bunnelby is a brand new Shiny, and there haven't been enough Rufflet available for researchers to nail down a reliable rate. Personally, I'm going to go after Rufflet hard here while I have a chance to raid for it, as it is not a common feature in raids or events.

Tier Three

Alolan Exeggutor – Shiny available, boosted rate

Azumarill

Flower Crown Chansey – Shiny available, rate but likely boosted, as standard Chansey encounters have a boosted Shiny rate

Togetic

Personally, I'm going for Chansey. It will be in the wid and is Shiny-capable in all forms of encounters. Also, it can evolve, so if you want a good Blissey and don't mind Flower Crowns, this raid is worthy of your raid pass indeed.

Tier Five

Therian Forme Tornadus

No changes here.

Mega Raids

Mega Gengar – Shiny available, standard Mega rate of approximately one in 60

Mega Lopunny – Shiny available, standard Mega rate of approximately one in 60

Mega Manectric – Shiny available, standard Mega rate of approximately one in 60

Mega Lopunny is the new addition! It's not going to have a huge impact on the meta, but I do find it fun when a brand new Mega Raid is added to Pokémon GO, so I'll certainly do a few of these. If you only raid Megas to earn energy for useful counters, just be aware that unless there is a huge shake-up to its move pool, it's likely that Mega Lopunny will be a Mega Dex entry that you never use.