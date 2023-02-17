Genshin Impact Version 3.5 Will Release On March 1st Greshin Impact is getting a new update at the start of the month, as HoYoverse will be adding new content and improvements.

HoYoverse revealed details of the next major update for Genshin Impact, as Version 3.5 will be released at the start of March. The Windblume Festival will be making a comeback as they will have several new mini-games included, and several surprise guests from Sumeru will make a visit. They'll also be expanding the story of the twin Travelers, as well as bringing in new characters, including Dehya and Mika. We have the dev notes below on all of the additions 3.5 will have before it drops in about two weeks.

"As springtime approaches the City of Mondstadt, the Windblume Festival returns with more challenges, rewards, and reunions for people to rejoice with the spirit of love and freedom. Mini-games, including the rhythm game "Ballads of Breeze," the maze chase game "Floral Pursuit," and the photo-touring mode "Breezy Snapshots," will be available for a limited time. The festival will also welcome foreign guests from faraway Sumeru. As Collei revisits Mondstadt with Tighnari and Cyno, an adventure surrounding a mysterious prophecy will begin."

"Meanwhile, two characters with different combat styles will join the playable roster. The legendary Eremite Dehya wields her giant claymore and the power of Pyro in combat. With her Elemental Skill, Dehya can create a fiery field that not only deals Pyro damage to enemies within it but also transfers part of the damage taken by her teammates to herself. With her Elemental Burst, Dehya casts aside her claymore and strikes her enemies with fists and a stylish kick. Another new character, Mika, is the most active cartographer at the Knights of Favonius. Not only can he wield his polearm and the vision of Cryo in combat, he can also target enemies with a crossbow and increase attack speed and physical damage of his teammates while using his Elemental Skill. Also, this four-star character can further help teammates regain HP constantly with his Elemental Burst. Cyno will have his rerun in the first half of Version 3.5's Event Wishes, and the latter half will feature Mika's debut and Kamisayo Ayaka & Shenhe's rerun. Dehya will debut in the Event Wish during the first half of the update, and will join the Standard Wish after the end of Version 3.6."

"Version 3.5 will also offer a great chance to know more about the new characters, old companions, as well as the Traveler themselves in Sumeru. Dehya's Story Quest and Faruzan's Hangout Event will reveal the hidden past of the two respective characters, and the Traveler will team up with Dainsleif and Kaeya to find out more about their lost sibling and the Abyss Order. More add-on functions and optimizations will follow as the game is updated. Players will soon get an extra Intertwined Fate for each Archon Quest completed. The newly added Genius Invokation TCG will also see updates, including three new Character Cards featuring Eula, Sangonomiya Kokomi, and Kujou Sara, as well as another limited run of "Heated Battle Mode," where Elemental Dice required for playing cards and casting Character Skills will be reduced."