Genshin Impact Will Receive Major TCG Update This Month Genshin Impact has a new update coming near the end of the month that will add a ton of TCG content, and more from HoYoverse.

HoYoverse unveiled new details today for the next update to Genshin Impact, as the 3.7 Update will be applied to the game in a couple of weeks. The highlights of 3.7 include the "King of Invokations Grand Prix" event with four TCG-themed mini-games, which will add 60+ cards in total, with 10+ new Character Cards, and the four Archons included. There will also be two special TCG modes added to the mix with 1 PvP and 1 PvE. You'll also experience a new Story Quest for Yoimiya and Hangout Event for Kaveh, and snag the four-star Dendro sword user Kirara with nekomata powers in the process. We got more details for you below.

"As an international TCG tournament across Teyvat, the "King of Invokation Grand Prix" attracts numerous visitors, including card players, tourists, and even a reporter from Fontaine at its venues and celebrations in multiple areas. Working for the famous newspaper The Steambird, Charlotte will not only cover the tournament but also investigate into a strange case on-site, and players can join her and meet characters from various nations in the event storyline. Meanwhile, the Adventurers' Guild has prepared events that will delight everyone, regardless of whether you're a TCG player. Card players of all levels can attend the unofficial tourney "Zero Hour Invokation" and duel with selected cards. Genshin Impact visitors who are interested in Genius Invokation can also try out "Evermotion Mechanical Painting" or "Heart of the Dice," two mini-games that incorporate elements of Genius Invokation TCG. The former requires participants to restore card illustrations from complex and disordered mechanics and gears, and the latter is a combat challenge where random Elemental Dice can be obtained to unleash special skills. For people who just want to enjoy leisurely gameplay, "A Tour of Wonders" is a great choice to join a sightseeing Parkour or enemies-clearing tour and collect commemorative stamps at the checkpoints to exchange for rewards. By finishing the events above, players can win Invokation Coupons to redeem rewards, including the free 4-star bow "Ibis Piercer."

"Kirara will also debut as a four-star Dendro sword user in Genshin Impact. Kirara works as a responsible courier who offers first-class delivery services. As a nekomata from Inazuma, she is also a master of transformation, and prefers to strike with her claws and youkai powers. With her Elemental Skill, Kirara can use her nekomata talents in two ways: she creates a Dendro shield with a flying kick, or she further transforms into an "Urgent Neko Parcel" to move more quickly and deal Dendro damage when she encounters opponents. When she unleashes her Elemental Burst, Kirara will bash her enemies with a special package that splits into many small Dendro bombs that deal additional Dendro damage. This nekomata can also approach some smaller animals without startling them. For V3.7 Event Wishes, the first half will welcome the debut of Kirara and reruns of Yoimiya and Yae Miko, and the latter will feature reruns of Kaedehara Kazuha and Alhaitham. Players can also join Yoimiya on a long journey towards the Nation of Wisdom in the second act of her Story Quest "Carassius Auratus Chapter," or visit the talented architect Kaveh to uncover the complexities of his inner world in his Hangout Event."

"Genshin Impact Version 3.7 also features a major update to Genius Invokation TCG with more than 60 new cards, a new PvP mode, and a PvE mode. The ever-expanding TCG collection will officially welcome Character Cards of all four Archons as well as a larger selection of characters, monsters, weapons, and artifacts. With more flexibility in deck building, two special TCG modes serve as great testing grounds. In the new PvP mode "Arena of Champions," winners will need to secure a total of 5 wins, while three losses will result in you having to start over from the beginning. The other new addition is the PvE mode "The Forge Realm's Temper," where players can select the difficulty level and additional conditions to score extra points. In addition, a series of trials will be added, and these will put the combat techniques and the imagination of the players to the test. Travelers will have to face three formidable enemies in "Feast of the Departed Warriors," fight in battles where time stands still in "Fayz Trails: Hypothesis" and share their innovative custom Domains in "Divine Ingenuity: Collector's Chapter."