George Orwell's Animal Farm Is Getting A Video Game

One of George Orwell's best-known novels, Animal Farm, will be turned into a video game to be released sometime this Fall. Simply called Orwell's Animal Farm, the game is being developed by Nerial and published by The Dairymen. The game itself will be more of an adventure title as you choose which animals to follow through Orwell's story of greed, division, class systems, and power. All told through the actions of animals living on a farm filled with the trials and tribulations of Animalism. We have quotes from today's announcement below as well as the trailer, as you can pre-order the game on Steam.

"Animal Farm is a literary masterpiece which uses deceptively simple language to accurately describe the downfall of communism from the dream of equality into totalitarian oppression. The fate of the farm was all too real for me growing up in totalitarian Hungary. History seems to repeat itself. And once more, Orwell's classic has become a painfully relevant warning as some Western democracies started using tools and language eerily similar to those of oppressive regimes of the past. I've long wanted to explore how, through video gaming, we could design an experience which immerses the player in Orwell's vision, and in Nerial we found the perfect partner to make this happen," said Project Founder Imre Jele.

"When we got the opportunity to work with Imre, Andy and the estate of George Orwell to bring Animal Farm to a gaming audience we grabbed it with both hands and set out to make a game that truly honours Orwell's parable. We were able to bring our genre experience to the project thanks to Reigns, and writer, Emily Short was excited to adapt the text and use her narrative design prowess. Emily has painstakingly studied Orwell's text to ensure authenticity and verisimilitude," said Nerial Founder Tamara Alliot.

"Works of art are great because they have universal meanings which resonate anew with every new generation. We are delighted to be working with passionate and creative makers of videogames at The Dairymen and are excited to see them shine a new light on Orwell's perennial classic," said Bill Hamilton, literary executor to the estate of the late Sonia Brownwell Orwell.