Gillette Gaming Alliance Launches Fifth Consecutive Year

The Gillette Gaming Alliance announced this week they are moving forward into year five of the program with new roster changes. The new roster of talent, featuring new and old faces that will be competing under their brand in various esports events, as well as Twitch livestreaming, are TypicalGamer (North America), Mongraal (UK), Jolavanille (France), Nikof (France), Papaplatte (Germany), Rumathra (Germany), Pizfn (Italy), Xiuder (Italy), Vicens (Spain), Agustin (Spain), Nobru (Brazil), Elded (Mexico), and Juansguarnizo (Mexico). We have more info on the roster and what they plan to do for the next year, as well as a couple of quotes from key figures for you below.

"Throughout the year-long program, members will create custom livestream content for both Twitch and YouTube, while sharing details of their own personal grooming routines and product recommendations, including Gillette's newest innovations, such as GilletteLabs with Exfoliating Bar and King C. Gillette. Streamers will host solo and squad streams, where they come together to battle it out in some of the most popular and recognized games, such as Fortnite."

"Gillette Fortnite maps and mini-games are also back and better than ever before, following the success of last year's Gillette Bed Battles map, which amassed half a million unique players in the first few months. Gillette is building out two new playable versions of the map – a futuristic lab and a mineshaft – each featuring action-packed, no-build gameplay and boasting various Gillette products. A third custom-created i experience will be introduced for the Gillette Cup gaming tournament, which will return for its second year and kick off in 2023."

"We've hit a milestone moment with the Gillette Gaming Alliance's fifth anniversary, and we are excited to see this fantastic program continue to grow and evolve alongside the diverse, fast-paced gaming community," said Daniel Ordonez, Gillette Global Brand Franchise Leader.

"I'm proud to be a part of the epic Gillette Gaming Alliance roster," shared pro-gamer Andre Rebelo, also known as TypicalGamer. "I get to do what I love and engage with new gamers from around the world, while supporting a household name like Gillette. It's important to look and feel fresh while streaming all day, so I'm excited to share how I get ready with my followers. Keep an eye on my channels for the latest updates."