Giratina Origin Forme Raid Guide For Pokémon GO Players

Spooky season has returned in Pokémon GO. Moltres, the last of the Legendary Birds trio, leaves Tier Five raids in Pokémon GO tomorrow. Giratina in its monstrous powerful Origin Forme will take over as the Legendary Raid boss Friday, October 9th at 1 PM Pacific. Trainers will only have two weeks to catch this pure Ghost/Dragon-type Pokémon, which will finally receive its Shiny release. With this Raid Guide, you can learn the top counters so that you can defeat and capture this must-have attacker.

Top Giratina Origin Counters

Pokebattler, which calculates all possible combinations of Pokémon and moves, lists the top 10 Giratina Origin Forme counters as such:

Mega Houndoom (Snarl, Foul Play)

Shadow Salamence (Dragon Tail, Outrage)

Shadow Weavile (Snarl, Avalanche)

Shadow Dragonite (Dragon Tail, Dragon Claw)

Shadow Tyranitar (Bite, Crunch)

Rayquaza (Dragon Tail, Outrage)

Salamence (Dragon Tail, Draco Meteor)

Mega Charizard X (Wing Attack, Dragon Claw)

Palkia (Dragon Tail, Draco Meteor)

Dragonite (Dragon Tail, Outrage)

It is recommended to power up your counters as much as possible and creating that amount of strong Shadow or Mega Pokémon with their moves unlocked is a tall order for even the most practiced players. Here are ten additional non-Shadow and non-Mega counters that can help take down Giratina with efficiency.

Darkrai (Snarl, Shadow Ball)

Garchomp (Dragon Tail, Outrage)

Haxorus (Dragon Tail, Dragon Claw)

Zekrom (Dragon Breath, Outrage)

Dialga (Dragon Breath, Draco Meteor)

Weavile (Snarl, Avalanche)

Galarian Darmanitan (Ice Fang, Avalanche)

Reshiram (Dragon Breath, Draco Meteor)

Mamoswine (Powder Snow, Avalanche)

Giratina Origin Forme (Dragon Tail, Shadow Ball)

How Many Trainers Are Needed?

Giratinia Origin Forme, when trainers utilize the top counters and max out their Pokémon, can be taken down by three players. Utilizing the best friend bonus is a great idea to make sure you can take down this ghostly snake-tarantula.

Catching Giratina

Giratina Origin Forme's catch circle is huge and placed in the middle of the screen over its face. Giratina is close to the screen so it won't take a powerful throw to hit it but, because it travels up and down the screen, finding your comfortable throw may take some practice. The best way to guarantee you catch Giratina is to use the circle lock technique.

Using the circle lock technique, players can hold down the ball until Giratina's catch circle shrinks. Releasing when the circle is at its smallest point allows the circle to lock in place, guaranteeing an "Excellent" throw if the ball can hit that point. To make sure that can be done, throw the ball when Giratina is finishing its attack. Giratina's attack is a fluid swoop forward, at which point it will circle back to its spot. As it is about to settle into position, throw the ball. The best berry to help catch it is the Golden Razz Berry. Paired with "Excellent" throws, this should lead to a successfully caught Giratina.

Shiny Giratina odds

The Shiny rate for Legendary Pokémon is approximately one in twenty. If you want this fleshy, blue raspberry Shiny Giratina Origin Forme, the best bet is to do twenty or more raids.

100% IVs

When looking for a Pokémon with the best stats, the 100% IV Giratina Origin Forme will have a CP of 2105 in normal weather conditions and 2631 in boosted conditions. We hope this Raid Guide helps you catch this spooky Pokémon.