Giveaway – Star Trek Online: House Divided Console Codes

Valiant: The Tier 6 Valiant Class Tactical Escort is based upon the highly successful Defiant Class design. Unlike the Defiant, which was designed specifically to combat the Borg, the Valiant Class was built with the Federation's new enemies in mind. This vessel comes with the Valiant-class costume, and it enables a discount for purchasing its fleet variant. It can utilize the Pilot bridge officer powers and Pilot abilities.

Andromeda: This vessel is a heavily modified version of theGalaxy-class Exploration Cruiser. The Tier 6 vessel upgrades this class with the latest standard equipment used in the early 25th century.

Pathfinder: When planning first began for Operation Delta Rising, the Starfleet Corps of Engineers quickly realized that an updated version of thefamed Intrepid class would be essential for the mission's success. Most of the advanced technology used in the Pathfinder was first tested on the U.S.S. Voyager, which was completely updated before it departed for the Delta Quadrant. When Admiral Tuvok was satisfied with the ship's performance, work could begin to produce Pathfinders for the fleet. This vessel comes with the Pathfinder-class costume and it enables the discount for purchasing its fleet variant. It can utilize the Intelligence bridge officerpowers and Intelligence Abilities.