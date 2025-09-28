Posted in: Games, Indie Games, Video Games | Tagged: GlitchSPANKR, Mahelyk, TheClassifiedX

GlitchSPANKR Will Be Released For Steam In Mid-October

The comedy-driven narrative adventure game GlitchSPANKR finally has a release date, as this bizarre title arrives on Steam next month

Article Summary GlitchSPANKR launches on Steam in mid-October, offering a bizarre comedy narrative adventure.

Players wield a floppy pink hand to spank glitches in a chaotic, physics-driven '90s cyberspace world.

Choices matter—befriend, battle, or even date the virus as unexpected outcomes unfold.

Customize your SpankStick, upgrade HQ, submit fan art, and uncover secrets in this indie game.

Indie game developer Mahelyk and publisher TheClassifiedX have finally given their bizarre game GlitchSPANKR a proper release date. The game has you trapped in a glitchy '90s PC title where your lovely pink hand friend here has but one way out: spanking glitches. Will you be able to use the powerful awe-inspiring power of the spank to get out, or succumb to a virus that has capitivated this cyberspace? You'll be able to try your luck when the game is released on October 15, 2025.

GlitchSPANKR

Your weapon, a floppy pink hand on a bendy metal rod, has one job… spank everything in its sights. With physics-based smacking and chaos, almost everything can either be broken or interacted with, so use your pink hand to solve problems, punish viruses and destroy almost anything in your way. Will you befriend the virus, or try to destroy him? Or will you stumble upon something powerful and evil, laying just below the comedic facade? There just might be something evil down below the code, threatening your mortal soul, and maybe even the world itself, so keep your wits about you…

Your Choices Matter: Every choice you make leads to unexpected stories, new minigames and new secrets to find. Whether you befriend the virus, become his mortal enemy, take him on a date, or even get married… the choice ultimately is yours to make!

Every choice you make leads to unexpected stories, new minigames and new secrets to find. Whether you befriend the virus, become his mortal enemy, take him on a date, or even get married… the choice ultimately is yours to make! Relax Back at SPANKR HQ: In between missions, head back to your base to decorate and upgrade, blast out your favourite unlockable soundtracks, visit the fan art gallery (or even submit your own) and display your secrets, it's a safe space… mostly. Just stay away from the big, dark, scary door that is watching your every move…

In between missions, head back to your base to decorate and upgrade, blast out your favourite unlockable soundtracks, visit the fan art gallery (or even submit your own) and display your secrets, it's a safe space… mostly. Just stay away from the big, dark, scary door that is watching your every move… Customize Your SpankStick: Complete challenges, collect loot, and unlock new customisations for your SpankStick, then head on over to the Spankulator 9000 to start getting creative!

