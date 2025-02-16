Posted in: Games, Indie Games, Retro Games, Video Games | Tagged: Glover, Piko Interactive, QUByte Interactive

Glover Finally Reveals Console Release Date For Late February

After already being out on PC for nearly two years, Glover will finally be coming to all three major consoles later this month

Article Summary Glover hits consoles Feb 27, bringing N64 nostalgia to Xbox, PlayStation, and Switch players.

Experience modernized graphics and improved mechanics while exploring Glover's magical world.

Guide Glover and transform balls to solve puzzles across seven enchanting worlds.

Battle the evil glove and discover power-ups in this classic '90s platformer adventure.

Indie game developer Piko Interactive and publisher QUByte Interactive have confirmed that Glover is finally coming out on consoles this month. This modernized version of the game, which was completely ported from the original source code of the N64 version, was designed to work with modern platforms as they have improved the mechanics and some of the graphics. However, it still retains that late '90s design, as if you know it was made to be played on an early 3D graphics console. Now, Xbox, PlayStation, and Nintendo Switch players will get to experience this one for the first time, and it will be released for all three major consoles on February 27. We have the latest trailer for you to see what it will look like here as we count down the next two weeks to its arrival.

Glover

The Kingdom's peaceful world has been shattered! The wizard, while mixing potions with his magical gloves, caused a huge explosion, turning him instantly to stone and dislodging the seven crystals that give the Kingdom its energy. Without the crystals, the castle and its world will fall apart, and the wizard will be lost! It's down to Glover, one of the magical gloves, to find the crystals, now disguised as rubber balls, and return them safely to the castle. Guide Glover and the balls through seven magical worlds full of puzzles and hidden surprises. Watch out! The evil glove is lurking in the shadows, and he'll stop at nothing to foil Glover's attempts at restoring peace.

Control Glover and his magical ball through six vibrant worlds filled with secrets, creative platforming, and curious enemies.

Switch between different ball forms to overcome obstacles and solve clever puzzles.

Discover amazing power-ups that enhance Glover's abilities and expand your gameplay possibilities.

Face off against the evil glove, who will stop at nothing to ensure chaos reigns forever!

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!