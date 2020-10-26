GO Battle League Halloween Cup Is Live In Pokémon GO

The Halloween Cup has begun in Pokémon GO's PVP arena, GO Battle League. Here, we will break down the requirements for entry, the rewards, and the top-ranked Pokémon.

The Halloween Cup will run in Pokémon GO from Monday, October 26th from 1pm PDT to Tuesday, November 3rd at 1pm PDT. This cup will have a CP limit of 1500 and will only allow the following types: Poison, Ghost, Bug, Dark, and Fairy. Dual types are allowed, as long as one of the typings matches the Halloween requirements.

Possible rewards are mostly standard, with a few more added to the encounter pool. The Halloween costume-wearing Bulbasaur (dressed as Shedinja), Charmander (dressed as Cubone), and Squirtle (dressed as Yamask) will be featured as encounters. Depending on what rank you are, the pool will be smaller or larger, but will also include the standard Pokémon such as Rufflet, Deino, Treecko, Torchic, Mudip, Pidgeot, Dratini, Skarmory, Scyther, Machop, Litwick, Galarian Farfetch'd, Galarian Zigzagoon, and more.

The top-ranked Pokémon for the Halloween Cup in Pokémon GO include:

Mandibuzz (Air Slash, Foul Play, Aerial Ace) Galvantula (Volt Switch, Discharge, Lunge) Shadow Beedrill (Poison Jab, Drill Run, X-Scissor) Alolan Marowak (Fire Spin, Shadow Ball, Bone Club) Azumarill (Bubble, Ice Beam, Play Rough) Mawile (Fire Fang, Power-up Punch, Play Rough) Beedrill (Poison Jab, Drill Run, X-Scissor) Swalot (Infestation, Sludge Bomb, Ice Beam) Alolan Muk (Snarl, Dark Pulse, Sludge Wave) Froslass (Powder Snow, Avalanche, Shadow Ball)

That's what you'll be seeing a lot of in Pokémon GO PVP battles for the next week, so there are two routes you can go. Elite PVPers will likely want to use the top-ranked species… but, there's also players who observe what most are using and come in with hard counters to the popular choices. Whatever route you go, good luck playing, fellow trainers!