GO Battle League Season 2 Begins May 1st In Pokémon GO

Today Niantic announced that the second season of GO Battle League will launch in Pokémon GO this Friday, May 1st. The devs released the full set of details this morning on their blog, giving you both a recap of how Season One went as well as what's in store for you during Season Two. This includes all of the changes that will be made after what they learned the first time around, as well as what will stay the same. On top of that, they've given the Trainer Battles an update, which you can read about those additions below. Season Two will begin on Friday, May 1st, 2020, at 1pm PDT. Best of luck to all of you entering this new season.

We're excited to announce some additional updates to Trainer Battles. Trainers will be able to initiate Trainer Battles via QR Code from anywhere, regardless of the Trainers' Friendship level or distance.

For Trainer Battles with friends, the Friendship level requirement will remain lowered so you can send battle invites to Good Friends and Great Friends. Originally, you could send battle invites only to Ultra Friends and Best Friends. The following existing attacks have been updated in Pokémon GO Trainer Battles. Drill Run : Its energy requirement has been reduced.

: Its energy requirement has been reduced. Moonblast : Its energy requirement and damage have both been reduced, and it now has a chance to lower the opponent's Attack stat.

: Its energy requirement and damage have both been reduced, and it now has a chance to lower the opponent's Attack stat. Wild Charge: Its energy requirement has been reduced, its damage has been increased, and it will sharply lower the user's Defense stat. Along with these updates to existing attacks, the following Pokémon will be able to learn an attack it couldn't before. Palkia and Aqua Tail: Aqua Tail gives Palkia a powerful Water-type Charged Attack that charges quickly, helping Palkia stand out from the other Legendary Dragon types in the Master League and making Protect Shield decisions tougher for opponents.