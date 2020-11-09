GO Battle League Season 5 Begins Today In Pokémon GO

GO Battle League Season 5 begins today Monday, November 9th in Pokémon GO. At 1 PM Pacific, GO Battle League Season 4 will end and the fifth season of Niantic's PVP arena will kick off with their new Little Cup, which will feature a CP limit of 500 for the very first time. Here's what you need to know about this upcoming shift and what it means for PVP in Pokémon GO.

What to do when GO Battle League Season 4 ends in Pokémon GO?

Well, first, before it ends… if you like the current structure, play your full sets before 1 PM Pacific, because Season 5 will be unlike the first four seasons of GBL in Pokémon GO. Then, once 1PM Pacific comes… once you're ready to claim your Season 4 rewards, do yourself a favor and throw on a Star Piece if you've ranked up at all. You're about to get a good amount of Stardust and earning that extra bit will add up.

How to rank up in GO Battle League Season 5

Ranking up will be different in this season of GO Battle League. Pokémon GO previously required a certain rating to reach Rank 10, but, for the first time, that system will not be used in GO Battle League. Niantic says in their official announcement that "rank progression during this season will be based on effort rather than ratings." They added:

To reach rank 2, you must complete a certain number of battles.

To reach ranks 3 through 10, you must win a certain number of battles.

Could this mean a much easier shot at earning an encounter with the elusive Pikachu Libre than earlier seasons?

The Little Cup requirements in Pokémon GO

Finally, here's what you need to know about the first phase of Season 5… the Little Cup:

The Little Cup will run from Monday, November 9, 2020, at 1:00 p.m. to Monday, November 16, 2020, at 1:00 p.m. PST (GMT −8). Only Pokémon that are able to evolve and have not evolved even once are eligible. The CP limit is 500.