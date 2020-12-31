GO Battle League Season Six In Pokémon GO: Top Holiday Cup Meta

GO Battle League Season Six is live in Pokémon GO with a brand new format. Now, PVP seasons will match the new seasons introduced in the overall gameplay and will last for three months. Season Six, coinciding with the Season of Celebration in Pokémon GO, continues with the Master League, Master League Premier Cup, and Holiday Cup, all of which will run until Monday, January 4th, 2020 at 1 PM Pacific. The Holiday Cup seems, just being honest in here, a bit random. It's a Great League-level cup with the normal CP limit of 1500, and the only types allowed are Normal, Grass, Electric, Ice, Flying, and Ghost. Ice makes sense to be sure, but the rest? Not really sure what the thoughts are there and Niantic didn't give any information about this and definitely didn't promote it. In any case, here is a breakdown of the current top meta of the GO Battle League for the first leg of Season Six.

PVPoke, which calculates the GO Battle League meta in Pokémon GO based on the species stats, levels, and movesets, lists the top choices for Holiday Cup in Season Six as:

Altaria: Dragon Breath, Sky Attack, Dragon Pulse Vigoroth: Counter, Body Slam, Bulldoze Diggersby powered past 40 with XL Candy: Mud Shot, Fire Punch, Earthquake Obstagoon: Counter, Night Slash, Cross Chop Froslass: Powder Snow, Avalanche, Shadow Ball Castform Snowy Forme: Powder Snow, Ice-type Weather Ball, Blizzard Alolan Graveler: Volt Switch, Stone Edge, Rock Blast Alolan Marowak: Fire Spin, Shadow Bone, Bone Club Lanturn: Spark, Thunderbolt, Hydro Pump Skarmory: Air Slash, Brave Bird, Sky Attack Shadow Magnezone: Spark, Wild Charge, Mirror Shot Magnezone: Spark, Wild Charge, Mirror Shot, Stunfisk: Thunder Shock, Mud Bomb, Discharge Wigglytuff: Charm, Ice Beam, Play Rough Charizard: Fire Spin, Blast Burn, Dragon Claw

Now, in addition to the Holiday Cup, there is both Master League and Master League Premier Cup that bars the entry of Legendary Pokémon. Both of these deal with an entirely different Meta. Stay tuned for a breakdown of those cups on Bleeding Cool.