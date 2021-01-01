GO Battle League Season Six In Pokémon GO: Top Master Premier Meta

GO Battle League Season Six is live in Pokémon GO with a brand new format. Now, PVP seasons will match the new seasons introduced in the overall gameplay and will last for three months. Season Six, coinciding with the Season of Celebration in Pokémon GO, continues with the Master League which will run until Monday, January 4th, 2020 at 1 PM Pacific. Unlike the lower leagues, Level 41+ species aren't currently allowed in the Master League. Running alongside of the Master League is also the Master League Premier Cup, which allows for a more diverse meta due to the banning of Legendary Pokémon from entry in battle. Here is a breakdown of the current top meta of the GO Battle League for the first leg of Season Six.

PVPoke, which calculates the GO Battle League meta in Pokémon GO based on the species stats, levels, and movesets, lists the top choices for Master League Premier Cup in Season Six as:

Metagross: Bullet Punch, Meteor Mash, Earthquake Garchomp: Mud Shot, Sand Tomb, Outrage Dragonite: Dragon Breath, Dragon Claw, Hurricane Shadow Gyarados: Dragon Breath, Aqua Tail, Crunch Shadow Snorlax: Lick, Body Slam, Superpower Shadow Dragonite: Dragon Breath, Dragon Claw, Hurricane Gyarados: Dragon Breath, Aqua Tail, Crunch Shadow Metagross: Bullet Punch, Meteor Mash, Earthquake Snorlax: Lick, Body Slam, Superpower Togekiss: Charm, Ancient Power, Flamethrower Shadow Magnezone: Spark, Wild Charge, Mirror Shot Magnezone: Spark, Wild Charge, Mirror Shot Swampert: Mud Shot, Hydro Cannon, Sludge Wave Mamoswine: Powder Snow, Avalanche, Bulldoze Shadow Machamp: Counter, Cross Chop, Rock Slide

Now, in addition to the Master League Premier Cup in Pokémon GO, there is also the standard Master League and a Holiday Cup. Both of these deal with an entirely different Meta. Stay tuned for a breakdown of the Holiday Cup rankings in Pokémon GO and don't miss our standard Master League breakdown, now live on Bleeding Cool.