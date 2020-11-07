Last night, the long-delayed GO Battle Night and Flying Cup went down in Pokémon GO. Was this one-night GO Battle League event worth the wait for PVP-focused trainers or was it a letdown?

First, understanding the event. GO Battle Night allowed Pokémon GO trainers to complete a whopping twenty sets of battles during the event rather than the normal five. The Flying Cup opened up a one-night-only league with a CP limit of 1,500 that only allowed Flying-type Pokémon. Any Pidgey or Pidgeotto evolved up to Pidgeot during the event, or indeed any Pidgeot caught during the event, would have the exclusive move of Gust.

Now, first… this was originally announced to feature Pidgey far more heavily. It was thought to be another event like GO Battle Day: Marril, when Marril was heavily featured as an encounter during event hours with a boosted Shiny rate. This was not the case. Pidgey wasn't featured at all. Pidgeot stayed in the encounter pool but felt to many trainers on social media, and in my personal experience, to be an afterthought. It felt a bit like Niantic forgot what the original intention of the event was and pushed it out before the end of the GO Battle League season with little thought put into it.

Still, while the lack of focus on Pidgey and Pidgeot was odd, the increased amount of sets available made for a fun night of battling. The Flying Cup, on the other hand, was a flawed idea. Essentially, Pokémon GO trainers who wanted to compete in this cup would have to invest time and Stardust into three Pokémon chosen for a cup that would last only a few hours. After a few Flying Cup sets, I found myself gravitating toward my normal leagues of choice (I personally prefer the Master League Premier Cup) because of the lack of interesting battles in the limited time cup.

Overall, there were aspects of this night that were fun, but Niantic would be smart if they tailored future Pokémon GO PVP events to match GO Battle Day: Marril rather than this strange night.