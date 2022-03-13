Goku & Vegeta Theme Selections Come To Dragon Ball Super Card Game

This week, Bandai releases the sixteenth main set of Dragon Ball Super Card Game (the seventh expansion under the Unison Warrior Series banner) titled Realm of the Gods. Now that the set, which has the staggeringly long full name of Unison Warrior Series BOOST – Realm of the Gods, is released, let's look ahead to some upcoming releases. Today, we have a pair of mysterious "Theme Selections" that Bandai has announced product information for without revealing yet entirely what said products are. Let's take a look.

Bandai's product details are as follows:

DRAGON BALL SUPER CARD GAME: Theme Selection [TS01] Release date: July 2022 MSRP: $29.99 Contents: 15 cards. Rarity: 15 Types Total! 12 holo cards 3 holo with gold stamp cards

DRAGON BALL SUPER CARD GAME: Theme Selection [TS02] Release date: July 2022 MSRP: $29.99 Contents: 15 cards. Rarity: 15 Types Total! 12 holo cards 3 holo with gold stamp cards



TS01 has the Vegeta silhouette and TS02 has the Goku silhouette. It seems as if these products are much like the Expansion Sets which have a full set of cards themed to the box. What is not yet known, though, is if the card list is twelve cards long and the three gold stamps will be random selections from that twelve, which is how the DBSCG Anniversary Sets do their gold stamp selections. Another way could be that there are fifteen cards in each numbered set and the gold cards could be the same every time.

From the size and shape of the box, I get the sense that we're getting more than just a brick-sized box with fifteen cards. This reminds me of the Dragon Ball Super Card Game Gift Collection in shape, which had packs of cards, card sleeves, and a deck box. I tend to think that this box will at least include a deck box. Or, perhaps, the packaging will function as a deck box. More details to come!

Stay tuned for more coverage of Dragon Ball Super Card Game right here at Bleeding Cool.