Gold Gold Adventure Gold Announces Early Access Date

Check out the latest trailer for the game Gold Gold Adventure Gold, as the team have confirmed when it will be released into Early Access

Article Summary Gold Gold Adventure Gold launches in Early Access on Steam, bringing quirky RPG strategy and gold-driven chaos.

Recruit unique adventurers—humans, beastmen, mothmen, and undead—to fund quests and defend your growing town.

Build and manage a city around a monster-filled dungeon, shaping its economy through your strategic choices.

Raise a powerful pet god-beast, teach it tricks, and choose whether to help or feed your adventurers to it.

Indie game developer and publisher Can Can Can a Man has confirmed the Early Access release date for Gold Gold Adventure Gold. The team revealed this morning they will launch an EA version of the game onto Steam on June 20, 2025, offering up a limited version of the title while they work to complete it. Along witht he news, we got a new trailer today, showing off more of the title. Enjoy the trailer here!

Gold Gold Adventure Gold

With no army and no budget, you'll have to throw gold at every problem and hope your hired heroes survive long enough to gear up, grow stronger, and maybe evolve into something more. If they don't? Feed them to the pet god-beast you found snacking on your supplies. It's growing faster than expected—so raise it, teach it spells or tricks, pet it, brush it, and if necessary, discipline it. Treat it well, and it just might become a trusted companion on your journey. Run the town, fund the chaos, and hope your gold lasts longer than your heroes.

