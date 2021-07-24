Golurk Raid Guide For Pokémon GO Players: July 2021

Golurk is currently available as a Tier Three raid boss during the Ultra Unlock Part One: Time event, which focuses mostly on fossil Pokémon with Dialga being the centerpiece of the raid rotation. Most of the lower-tier raids are made up of species that can be used to counter Dialga, including Golurk. With this Raid Guide, you can prepare a team to take on this Ground/Ghost-type from the Unova region.

Top Golurk Counters

Pokebattler, which calculates all possible combinations of Pokémon and moves, lists the top 10 Golurk counters as such:

Mega Gengar: Shadow Claw, Shadow Ball

Mega Blastoise: Water Gun, Hydro Cannon*

Shadow Swampert: Water Gun, Hydro Cannon

Shadow Mewtwo: Psycho Cut, Shadow Ball

Shadow Gyarados: Waterfall, Hydro Pump

Shadow Mamoswine: Powder Snow, Avalanche

Mega Venusaur: Vine Whip, Frenzy Plant*

Mega Gyarados: Waterfall, Hydro Pump*

Shadow Tangrowth: Vine Whip, Power Whip

Shadow Honchkrow: Snarl, Dark Pulse

*If you are using a Mega, your best bet is to use the top-ranked species, as only one can be utilized at once. However, it is not advised to Mega Evolve a Pokémon for one Tier Three raid, as this can be completed without expending Mega Energy.

It is recommended to power up your counters as much as possible, but creating that amount of strong Shadow Pokémon with their moves unlocked is a tall order for even the most practiced players. Here are ten additional non-Shadow and non-Mega counters that can help take down Golurk with efficiency.

Kyogre: Waterfall, Surf

Origin Forme Giratina: Shadow Claw, Shadow Ball

Darkrai: Snarl, Dark Pulse

Galarian Darmanitan: Ice Fang, Avalanche

Yveltal: Snarl, Dark Pulse

Chandelure: Hex, Shadow Ball

Mewtwo: Psycho Cut, Shadow Ball

Kingler: Bubble, Crabhammer

Crawdaunt: Snarl, Crabhammer

Swamper: Water Gun, Hydro Cannon

How Many Trainers Are Needed?

Golurk can be defeated by solo Trainers. However, to avoid having to relobby, be sure that you've chosen the best counters with their most useful moves unlocked.

Using the Circle Lock Technique to guarantee Great or Excellent throws, along with Golden Razz Berries, is the best way to catch Golurk. Keep in mind, though, that Golurk is the evolved form of Golette and that evolved Pokémon yield more candy. Try using Pinap Berries for your first few catches in order to multiply that increased Candy.

Golurk cannot currently be encountered in its Shiny form.

Happy raiding, fellow trainers!