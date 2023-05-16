Good Dog Studios To Debut Martial Arts Tycoon: Brazil In Late June Good Dog Studios is looking to make a splash at this year's BIG Festival as they will debut Martial Arts Tycoon: Brazil at the event.

Indie game developer Good Dog Studios announced this morning that they will be debuting Martial Arts Tycoon: Brazil at the BIG Festival 2023 this June. In case you didn't know, Brazil's International Games (BIG) Festival is the largest indie games festival in Latin America, which makes it the perfect place to host the game's debut. What's more, as part of the festivities, Infinity Ward co-founder and creator of Call of Duty, Chance Glasco, will be on hand to reveal his new game with the first cinematic trailer. The game doesn't have a proper release date yet; all we really know so far is that it will be released sometime in 2024 for PC. So until we get to the event and the debut, check out the information we have for you on the game below.

"Martial Arts Tycoon: Brazil is a unique simulation game that immerses players in the vibrant world of Brazilian favelas, where they manage a Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu gym under the guidance of a capybara named Raphael. Players will need to navigate real-life challenges faced by the favela community, including climate and health issues, while expanding their gym and training their fighters for competitions."