Goodbye Volcano High Confirms Steam Next Fest Demo

Goodbye Volcano High will be a part of Steam Next Fest next week, as you'll be able to play a free demo before its released this year.

Indie game developer and publisher KO_OP has confirmed they will release a free demo for Goodbye Volcano High during Steam Next Fest this Monday. In case you haven't seen the game yet, this is a cinematic narrative adventure set in a fictional prehistoric middle-American high school, in which you'll explore multiple themes such as love, change, and the end of an era. You will be playing the character Fang as you will guide them through their final year of high school, exploring your relationships with your friends in an attempt to make things right before time is up. You can check out the latest trailer for the game down at the bottom as the free demo will go live on Monday, June 19th, preparing for the full release on August 29th.

"Fang is a typical 18-year-old dinosaur: they're more concerned about their band going viral than they are about what happens after graduation. But when graduation is upstaged by terrible news, everything changes. Will they find time to figure themselves out? Can they balance navigating a changing world with a budding romance? During hard times, what do we owe each other? Goodbye Volcano High is a branching narrative adventure about the end of an era… and the start of a love story.

Simple and intuitive, accessible interactions.

Fully voice-acted cast featuring Lachlan Watson (Chilling Adventures of Sabrina).

A queer narrative created by a diverse team with multiple storylines and unique endings.

DUALSENSE Wireless Controller haptic technology creates a new kind of storytelling experience.

Cinematic and musical minigames that blend seamlessly into the narrative.

Make difficult choices in Fang's life to shape their identity and their future.

Gorgeously detailed, hand-painted backgrounds at the scale of an animated film.

Original soundtrack composed by Dabu (Winding Worlds, Dwarf Fortress) featuring Montreal musician Brigitte Naggar of Common Holly on vocals."

