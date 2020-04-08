Google Is Offering Two Free Months Of Google Stadia Pro

Google is offering two free months of Stadia Pro for all new sign-ups for those of you looking to try something new during your downtime. This offer starts today — perfect for the upcoming weekend (that is, if you're still holding onto the idea of a "weekend" right now). On initial sign up, players will have access to nine free games including; GRID, Destiny 2: The Collection, and Thumper. Additional games can be purchased for additional costs. As a bonus, games purchased are yours to keep — even if you cancel your Stadia Pro subscription. After the two free months are up, you will be billed the monthly subscription price of $9.99. If you're not feeling Stadia Pro, you can cancel at any time.

Not sure how to get Stadia Pro? It's pretty simple as you go to Stadia.com to sign up, then download the Stadia app on Android or iOS. You can then play on your laptop, desktop or Chrome OS tablet with your favorite (HID-compliant) USB supported controller or mouse and keyboard, or play over Wi-Fi on Pixel or many supported Android phones. Concerned about games lagging due to increased online players? Google has taken responsible steps to make sure all players can play these games with ease. Google has adjusted the bandwidth use for Stadia Pro based on several factors regarding in-home internet use. Google is also instilling a temporary feature that makes the default screen resolution from 4K to 1080p. If you're playing on a desktop or laptop you won't really notice much of a difference.

Still need help setting up Stadio Pro? While Google's help desk has been impacted due to current events surrounding COVID-19, Google has set up an easy to follow walkthrough to get you started. Online gaming has become incredibly important during this time. While all of us are practicing safe social distancing and isolation, you can still get online to play games with friends. Stadia Pro is just one of the many ways you can still have fun and hang out with your friends and families, and Google hopes that it'll help us all during these times. Have you downloaded Stadia Pro? Have a favorite game on there already? Let us know in the comments below.