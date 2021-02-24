Google Reveals New Exclusive Stadia Title With PixelJunk Raiders

Google revealed today that Q-Games will be releasing PixelJunk Raiders as the next Stadia exclusive title on March 1st, 2021. The game is a brand new adventure from the creators of the PixelJunk series, as this will take you into a massive 3D world set within the franchise. You'll battle your way through hordes of monsters while investigating the appearance of the Anomaly and what intentions it has for the people of the planet below. You can read more about it here along with the latest trailer for the game.

The action-adventure rogue-like has players fighting their way through treacherous environments as they save Planet Tantal from the menace of a mysterious Anomaly and the invading alien forces emerging from it. The arrival of the Anomaly has interfered with conventional travel, our brave but inexperienced mercenary must make use of the SYRIX 1200 avatar system to rescue the inhabitants and investigate the reasons for the Anomaly's sudden appearance. With limited aid and armaments, the mercenary must scavenge what weapons and resources they can in order to survive. Procedurally generated landscapes filled with unique settlements, towns, underground cantinas, canyons, and monolithic temples mean that each new play session is unique. Explore a new part of Tantal every time you play! Immerse yourself in a richly detailed world inspired by Jean Giraud's Moebius and 1970s British sci-fi comics. Breathtaking alien structures reach high into the sky in fantastical architecture and subterranean settlements wind deep into the earth! The world evolves and changes as you play and explore!

Unique Asynchronous multiplayer gameplay using Stadia's State Share feature.

A whole host of menacing invaders to battle, keeping players on their toes.

Hostile invaders aren't the only foe on Tantal, brave the harsh environment and the alien wildlife that inhabits it!

Hard work pays off, use your rewards to unlock new weapons and skins, discover new gadgets, and fully customize your character!

Upgrade and enhance the SYRIX 1200 avatar system with alien DNA, pushing past legal boundaries with black market mods!

Leave your mark on Tantal by sharing game states with State Share that include your placed turrets, traps and gadgets to impact other players' worlds.

Utilize the Coordinate Entry system to jump into hundreds of thousands of unique locations.