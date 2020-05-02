Google Stadia May Be Getting Chat Options On Next Update

According to a new find for an upcoming update, it appears Google Stadia will be getting some new options for chatting. When the platform first launched, one of the subjected they didn't really touch on with players is how in-game communication would work out. Right now, if you want to chat with someone else, you only have two options. The first is through a game's built-in voice chat if it has one, and the second is through Stadia's own cross-game party voice system, both of which are limited. It's the main reason why people using Stadia have basically been using Discord or other forms of communication to get in touch with each other for gaming sessions. But now it looks like all that will change, as 9to5Google is reporting that the next update for the service will have new chat features.

According to their info, the update comes with several references to a chat system, including program names and titles like Message History panel title, Text chat, batchGetChatMessages, ChatMessages, ChatMessagesModel, ConversationViewModel, createChatMessage, DirectChatMessageList, DirectMessageLastReadTimestamps, and enableTextChatFlag. In other words, it looks like they're taking elements of the Google Messaging system and will incorporate it into the platform for people to reach each other easier. While some may find this option to be useful, the reality is that no one really wants to spend their game time texting and messaging. It's already a pain using in-game messaging to get your point across in a world where most everyone is using a headset. if they wanted to do things right, they'd expand their voice chat settings so that anyone could communicate and leave messages with far more options than currently has available. We'll see what the system has to offer when they make the update live for everyone down the road.