Gordian Quest Arrives On PlayStation At Month's End

Maximum Entertainment have confirmed they will finally bring Gordian Quest to both PlayStation consoles as it arrives at the end of April.

Developer Mixed Realms and publisher Maximum Entertainment confirmed this week that Gordian Quest will be coming to the PS4 and PS5 this month. The game has already been out on PC for almost two years now, offering up a highly customizable adventure laced with turn-based combat and roguelite elements. It looks like the PlayStation version will come with all of the updates and content released for the game to date as well, so players are on par with the PC version. We have the latest trailer here, as the game arrives on April 30.

Gordian Quest

Gordian Quest is an epic RPG deck-building game inspired by old-school classics like Ultima and Dungeons & Dragons, using modern gaming concepts like rogue-lite elements and turn-based strategic combat. Form parties of heroes whom you will have to lead and manage on grueling missions. Help them forge bonds and discover new skills. Guide them through battles against multitudes of creatures as you work to unravel the curses laid upon the lands and defeat the ultimate evil at the heart of it all. Players familiar with deck-building and strategy games will marvel at the vast build options and hero customizability in the various gameplay modes, while newcomers will enjoy the meaty yet familiar turn-based RPG mechanics. The charismatic anime-like art style is the cherry on top for all players!

Unique card progression system: A blend of the customization opportunities of action RPGs with thoughtful deck-building.

A blend of the customization opportunities of action RPGs with thoughtful deck-building. Variety of heroes: Recruit ten heroes, each with their own unique class, skills, and playstyle to form a party of three and bring to the adventure. Play as the Swordhand, Cleric, Ranger, Scoundrel, Spellbinder, Druid, Bard, Warlock, Golemancer, or the Monk.

Recruit ten heroes, each with their own unique class, skills, and playstyle to form a party of three and bring to the adventure. Play as the Swordhand, Cleric, Ranger, Scoundrel, Spellbinder, Druid, Bard, Warlock, Golemancer, or the Monk. Hundreds of skills: The large variety of passive and active skills that can be deployed during turn-based battles allows players to discover and formulate their favorite combos.

The large variety of passive and active skills that can be deployed during turn-based battles allows players to discover and formulate their favorite combos. Choices matter: Shape the course of your adventure with critical decisions and dice rolls.

Shape the course of your adventure with critical decisions and dice rolls. Synergy system: Build up synergy between pairs of heroes through interactions in-game, allowing them to perform team combos.

Build up synergy between pairs of heroes through interactions in-game, allowing them to perform team combos. Multiple game modes: A variety of ways for players to experience and replay the game – a rogue-lite Realm Mode, a long-form Campaign and Adventure Mode, and a 2 player PvP mode.

A variety of ways for players to experience and replay the game – a rogue-lite Realm Mode, a long-form Campaign and Adventure Mode, and a 2 player PvP mode. Customizable difficulty: Five levels of challenge ranging from Easy to Torment, plus togglable permadeath options that allow players to tailor their journey to their preference.

Five levels of challenge ranging from Easy to Torment, plus togglable permadeath options that allow players to tailor their journey to their preference. High replayability: Procedurally generated maps, dungeons, and randomized hero skills make each playthrough unique, and players will get rewarded across multiple game modes. Players can expect each run to last about half an hour in Realm Mode, to more than 30 hours of gameplay in the long-form modes.

