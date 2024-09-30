Posted in: Games, Mobile Games | Tagged: 3839 Games, Aether Sky, Gordian Quest, Mixed Realms

Gordian Quest Will Be Released For Mobile This Winter

Gordian Quest continues its journey to be available on every platform, as the game arrives for iOs and Android this Winter

Article Summary Gordian Quest is set to launch on iOS and Android this Winter.

The game combines RPG and deck-building elements with turn-based combat.

Players form and lead parties of heroes through grueling missions and battles.

The game offers high replayability with unique modes and customizable difficulty.

Developer Mixed Realms and mobile publisher Aether Sky have announced that Gordian Quest will head to its next platform, as it will launch for mobile devices this Winter. Working with 3839 Games, the team will release the game for both Android and iOS devices as the title slowly makes its way to every gaming platform it can. Along with the news came a new trailer for you to check out above, as we now wait for a release date to be confirmed.

Gordian Quest

Gordian Quest is an epic RPG deck-building game inspired by old-school classics like Ultima and Dungeons & Dragons, using modern gaming concepts like rogue-lite elements and turn-based strategic combat. Form parties of heroes whom you will have to lead and manage on grueling missions. Help them forge bonds and discover new skills. Guide them through battles against multitudes of creatures as you work to unravel the curses laid upon the lands and defeat the ultimate evil at the heart of it all. Players familiar with deck-building and strategy games will marvel at the vast build options and hero customizability in the various gameplay modes, while newcomers will enjoy the meaty yet familiar turn-based RPG mechanics. The charismatic anime-like art style is the cherry on top for all players!

Unique card progression system: A blend of the customization opportunities of action RPGs with thoughtful deck-building.

A blend of the customization opportunities of action RPGs with thoughtful deck-building. Variety of heroes: Recruit ten heroes, each with their own unique class, skills, and playstyle to form a party of three and bring to the adventure. Play as the Swordhand, Cleric, Ranger, Scoundrel, Spellbinder, Druid, Bard, Warlock, Golemancer, or the Monk.

Recruit ten heroes, each with their own unique class, skills, and playstyle to form a party of three and bring to the adventure. Play as the Swordhand, Cleric, Ranger, Scoundrel, Spellbinder, Druid, Bard, Warlock, Golemancer, or the Monk. Hundreds of skills: The large variety of passive and active skills that can be deployed during turn-based battles allows players to discover and formulate their favorite combos.

The large variety of passive and active skills that can be deployed during turn-based battles allows players to discover and formulate their favorite combos. Choices matter: Shape the course of your adventure with critical decisions and dice rolls.

Shape the course of your adventure with critical decisions and dice rolls. Synergy system: Build up synergy between pairs of heroes through interactions in-game, allowing them to perform team combos.

Build up synergy between pairs of heroes through interactions in-game, allowing them to perform team combos. Multiple game modes: A variety of ways for players to experience and replay the game – a rogue-lite Realm Mode, a long-form Campaign and Adventure Mode, and a 2 player PvP mode.

A variety of ways for players to experience and replay the game – a rogue-lite Realm Mode, a long-form Campaign and Adventure Mode, and a 2 player PvP mode. Customizable difficulty: Five levels of challenge ranging from Easy to Torment, plus togglable permadeath options that allow players to tailor their journey to their preference.

Five levels of challenge ranging from Easy to Torment, plus togglable permadeath options that allow players to tailor their journey to their preference. High replayability: Procedurally generated maps, dungeons, and randomized hero skills make each playthrough unique, and players will get rewarded across multiple game modes. Players can expect each run to last about half an hour in Realm Mode, to more than 30 hours of gameplay in the long-form modes.

