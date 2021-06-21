Graded Copy Of Dragon Warrior For NES Auctioning At ComicConnect

One of the biggest video game franchises in Japan is the Dragon Quest franchise. It's so popular there that there was a widely-circulated urban legend about a law enacted in Japan that barred any Dragon Quest game from being released on a weekday. The idea tracked so well that people actually believed it, although the truth is based on a trade agreement between Nintendo and Square Enix. In any case, the fact of the matter is that the franchise that is Dragon Quest, also known briefly as Dragon Warrior outside of Japan, is remarkably popular.

ComicConnect, an auction site based in New York City, New York, has put a rare graded copy of the very first Dragon Warrior game for the Nintendo Entertainment System up for auction. Prospective bidders have until 6:08 Central Time (or 7:08 PM Eastern Time) on Monday, June 21st, to place a bid on this wondrous video game.

According to the description of the listing for this game on ComicConnect's website, these are the specs for the graded game:

B Seal Rating; First-party H-Seam; Rev-A; Round SOQ TM; 1 HP Screen variant: Small Warranty; 3 Screw cart; writing impressions on box

Music composed by Koichi Sugiyama; Designed by Yuji Horii; 1st game in the Dragon Warrior series (Dragon Quest media franchise in Japan)

Prospective bidders for this game can place their bid on ComicConnect's website by clicking here. Remember, if you want to bid, you have until Monday, June 21st at 6:08 PM Central Time or 7:08 PM Eastern Time to do so. Have you played any games in the Dragon Quest or Dragon Warrior franchise? How do you feel about them? What's your favorite monster in the franchise? Let us know your thoughts and feelings about it in the comments below!