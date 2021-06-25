GrandPOOBear Announces The Mushroom Masters

Some fun news from Twitch streamer David "GrandPOOBear" Hunt as he will be throwing a special event next week with the Mushroom Masters. The event will celebrate all things Mario Golf as a group of select Twitch and YouTube gaming streamers will be getting together for a bit of live competition. If you're not already aware, Mario Golf: Super Rush will launch on the Nintendo Switch tomorrow, June 25th, and the game will come with online play via Nintendo Switch Online. So to mark the occasion, GPB (along with fellow host Xwater) will be throwing their own little tournament live on July 3rd to have as close to a celebrity golf tournament as you can get with the game. Here are some of the finer details.

At the moment we don't really know who will be competing in the tournament, or if the two hosts will be taking part themselves or just commentating. This is honestly one of the best things we've needed from the Mario community as big events and charity streams dried up during the pandemic. Granted, we're not going to be watching and Kaizo games happening, but the thought of a bunch of GPB's friends getting together to play a brand new golf game that they've only had a week to master is going to be pretty awesome. The event will be broadcast live on his official Twitch channel, with the festivities kicking off at 12pm PT.